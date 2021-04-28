Two new clips from the upcoming horror spin-off Spiral: From the Book of Saw, has Samuel L. Jackson playing a game against a creepy puppet, with the actor unable to resist delivering his patented catchphrase. Or, perhaps more accurately, catchword. The first short clip shows Jackson as esteemed police veteran Marcus Banks being goaded into entering the no doubt brutally violent game of a mysterious serial killer. This comes to us courtesy of Bloody Disgusting.

The second clip has Samuel L. Jackson discovering a very creepy pig puppet. A third clip will arrive tomorrow to finish the game. Continuing the grim atmosphere of the Saw movies before it, the clips also continue to show-off the influence of David Fincher's serial killer masterpiece, Se7en, something which director Darren Lynn Bousman discussed recently.

"Chris came in with a thriller concept. He pitched this very elaborate, dense idea," the filmmaker said. "We wanted it to feel much more like Seven. But it has so many ties to the mythos of Saw." It still seems pretty unreal that the ninth movie in the...mixed results Saw franchise has gotten both Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock on board. Not only that, but the idea for Spiral actually came from Rock himself after a chance meeting with the head of Lionsgate, with the actor wanting to star in a horror movie.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw follows Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, who, while working in the shadow of Marcus Banks, played by Samuel L. Jackson, finds himself on the trail of a sadistic mastermind. Unleashing a twisted form of justice, Banks and his rookie partner, Detective William Schenk played by Max Minghella, take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

The movie is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who is best known for his work helming several installments of the Saw franchise. Written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, Spiral also stars Max Minghella as Detective William Schenk, Marisol Nichols as Captain Angie Garza and Zoie Palmer as Kara Boswick alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Jackson.

Despite the movie being a spin-off of sorts, Bousman has assured fans of the popular horror series that it will continue the Saw legacy while maintaining its own identity. "The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it's its own thing," Bousman said of his approach to the project. "I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it's completely unique and different from what has come before it. I think this movie honors the mythology of the past films, yet charts course for something entirely different. Longtime fans will still get the things they crave; macabre traps, unexpected twists, (and even a puppet), but Chris, Max [Minghella], Samuel [L. Jackson], and Marisol [Nichols] elevate this into something truly unique and special."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 21, 2021, by Lionsgate, after being delayed from its original release date of May 15, 2020, due to the ongoing global circumstances.