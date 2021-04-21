Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the upcoming spinoff movie that takes place in the Saw franchise universe, but with a whole new cast of characters. Today, we get a new poster featuring Chris Rock, and a TV spot that teastes some of the twisted games coming our way. Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman had previously directed three Saw sequels before leaving the series. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Bousman affirmed that the new movie will feature many of the same macabre traps and even a puppet, like in the Saw movies, but tell its own story, which we see evidence of in this latest footage.

"The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it's its own thing. I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it's completely unique and different from what has come before it. I think this movie honors the mythology of the past films, yet charts course for something entirely different. Longtime fans will still get the things they crave; macabre traps, unexpected twists, (and even a puppet), but Chris [Rock], Max [Minghella], Samuel [L. Jackson], and Marisol [Nichols] elevate this into something truly unique and special."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw focusses on Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, played by Chris Rock, who is called in to investigate a series of grisly murders that are reminiscent of the work of the Jigsaw Killer from the Saw franchise. Samuel L. Jackson plays the role of Zeke's father, a decorated veteran police detective who is struggling to reconnect with his son.

As Zeke delves deeper into the string of murders, he comes to realize there is a greater game being played, and that he has been caught right in the middle of it. According to Darren Lynn Bousman, his experience with the Saw movies allowed for Spiral to become the best possible version of the story of the Jigsaw Killer's murders.

"We've all grown up. Me, as a filmmaker, and the franchise as a whole. When I started off making these films violence and gore was a gimmick. I wanted to see how far I/we could push the envelope while still telling a compelling story. This time around, the violence, and gore, serve the story. In the case of Spiral, story and character came first above all else -- and then we peppered in the red. I think Spiral is a 'best of.' It has taken the best threads of all the previous films, and woven a complex, and scary web."

Fans are hoping Spiral will feature at least a cameo by Tobin Bell, the original Jigsaw Killer. There is also a great deal of interest in seeing Rock, who is best known for his comedic roles, in the part of a serious and jaded detective. Hopefully, the movie will create compelling new mythology that takes the franchise in exciting new directions.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Zoie Palmer. It is scheduled to hit theaters on May 14. This news originated at ComicBook.com.