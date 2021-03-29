Samuel L. Jackson and his co-stars appear to be teasing a new trailer for the upcoming horror movie Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Featuring Jackson in a lead role alongside comedian and actor Chris Rock, the movie is scheduled to be released by Lionsgate in May. Last year, the studio released the first trailer for the movie, giving fans their first look at Jackson and Rock as they'll appear in the next installment of the Saw franchise.

Now, it's looking like another trailer is preparing to be released very soon. On Monday, Samuel L. Jackson took to Twitter to post an image of himself with a black-and-red spiral completely obscuring his face. In the cryptic caption, Jackson stops short of revealing exactly what's on the way, but he's teasing something major concerning the movie to be released on Tuesday. You can look at the bizarre tweet below.

Along with Jackson, Chris Rock also posted a similar character poster that offers his twisted face. Spiral stars Max Minghella (The Social Network) and Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) also got character posters. Along for this horror reboot is Zoie Palmer (Dark Matter). Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger wrote the screenplay, and Darren Lynn Bousman will be directing. Oren Koules and Mark Burg are producing.

The official logline for Spiral: From the Book of Saw reads: "A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

It seemed like the announcement that Chris Rock was teaming up with Lionsgate on a new Saw movie came out of left field when the revelation was made in 2019. Rock is of course best known for his stand-up and more comedic acting roles, so there weren't many who predicted that he'd be the next one to find himself "playing a game" with Jigsaw's face-painted puppet. Jackson's casting was also a bit surprising at first, but fans were nonetheless stoked to hear him dropping F-bombs in the first Spiral trailer.

"I've been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004," Rock said when the movie was first announced. "I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place."

Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake added: "When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in... Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise."

Following previous delays due to the pandemic of 2020, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is now scheduled to be released on May 14, 2021. Be on the lookout for a new trailer, teaser, or whatever else Jackson is hinting at to come on Tuesday. This news comes to us from Samuel L. Jackson on Twitter.