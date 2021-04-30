The adventures of Samuel L. Jackson's intrepid Chief Banks continue in this third clip from the upcoming Saw spin-off, Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Luring Jackson into what can only be a nefarious game with a violent outcome, Jackson inspects a variety of suspicious and scary items, including the iconic pig mask from the very first Saw movie, before finding himself in a very precarious situation indeed. You can see the clip direct from Bloody Disgusting in the tweet below.

Final #Spiral: From the Book of Saw Clip: The Iconic Pig Mask from @Saw Makes an Appearance!



pic.twitter.com/jGhOL15pyx — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 29, 2021

Spiral: From the Book of Saw follows Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, who, while working in the shadow of Marcus Banks, played by Samuel L. Jackson, finds himself on the trail of a sadistic mastermind. Unleashing a twisted form of justice, Banks and his rookie partner, Detective William Schenk played by Max Minghella, take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

The movie is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who is best known for his work helming several installments of the hugely popular Saw franchise. Written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, Spiral also stars Max Minghella as Detective William Schenk, Marisol Nichols as Captain Angie Garza and Zoie Palmer as Kara Boswick alongside Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

The father/son relationship between Jackson and Rock makes up the center of the Spiral story, along with the killer's philosophy which, much like Jigsaw before them, is designed to teach their victims a valuable lesson. "Chris Rock's character is dealing with some baggage which I, and many others, will find themselves dealing with," said the filmmaker. "Moreso in a relationship with father and son, with Samuel L. Jackson who plays his dad. We definitely get into stuff like that. And we definitely get into philosophies. I think of the things I love about the Saw franchise in general is the philosophies of what the killer is doing. If you go back and watch what Jigsaw is doing it's a philosophy. He's trying to teach people to appreciate their life."

While the movie is indeed a separate entity to Saw in some respects, Bousman has assured fans of the popular horror series that it will continue the franchise's legacy while maintaining its own identity. "The DNA of the movie comes from the universe of Saw, no doubt, but it's its own thing," Bousman said of his approach to the project. "I love the world and script that Josh [Stolberg], Pete [Goldfinger], and Chris Rock created here. It feels familiar, yet it's completely unique and different from what has come before it.

One way in which Spiral: From the Book of Saw plans to distance itself somewhat from the previous series is by taking inspiration from director David Fincher's seminal serial killer flick, Se7en. Something which both he and star Chris Rock felt would be the right direction for the spin-off."Chris came in with a thriller concept. He pitched this very elaborate, dense idea," the filmmaker said. "We wanted it to feel much more like Seven. But it has so many ties to the mythos of Saw."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 21, 2021, by Lionsgate, after being delayed from its original release date of May 15, 2020, due to the ongoing global circumstances.