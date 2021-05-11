One unfortunate soul has a very painful choice to make in the opening scene for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Officially, the Saw sequel is set to make its premiere on May 14. Ahead of the premiere, Lionsgate has released a clip of the movie's opening scene, and the footage introduces us to the Jigsaw copycat killer that serves as the new antagonist - as well as their first victim. You can watch the scene below.

In the scene, a detective heads through a dark corridor apparently in pursuit of someone. He clearly doesn't realize he's walking directly into a Saw movie, but fans of the franchise will see the telltale signs soon enough. If the abductor in a pig mask isn't a dead giveaway, the contraption the poor guy finds himself trapped in after he wakes up certainly will be. Suspended on a subway track, the detective's only chance of survival is to willingly rip his tongue from his mouth.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, director Darren Lynn Bousman spoke about the creation of the opening scene. The filmmaker explained: "The traps go through this evolution, they start off as an idea. When you read the script, it's really funny, when you read the script, it doesn't say what the trap is the first time. It'll say, 'Insert trap here,' and then we'll move on, 'Insert trap here.' And throughout the preproduction process, we figure out what that trap is."

"So, for example, the first scene in the movie, the tongue trap, that just said, 'Bos trap goes here,' and we sit down and figure out what that trap is," Bousman added. "So we knew that he lied under oath, 'Okay, he lies, how do you lie? You lie with your mouth, so let's do something with the mouth. Okay, we've already done the headtrap, so we can't do that, so let's remove the tongue.'"

Including a comedian like Chris Rock as a lead actor might have some horror fans concerned that Spiral will be more comedy than horror. We're likely to see some comedic moments, but the opening scene makes it clear that the sequel is just as bloody and horrific as we've come to expect from the Saw franchise. Bringing in a new setting with unexpected actors also helps give the franchise a fresh coat of paint, something needed nine movies into the series.

A logline for Spiral reads: "Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

Along with Rock, Jackson, and Minghella, Spiral stars Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer. There's no indication Tobin Bell will be featured in a special appearance as Jigsaw, which would make Spiral the first Saw movie to not feature Bell nor the Jigsaw character. The original Saw team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules produced with Darren Lynn Bousman serving as director. Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger penned the screenplay. 21 Savage curated the soundtrack.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will be released in theaters by Lionsgate on May 14. The opening scene of the movie comes to us from Lionsgate on YouTube.