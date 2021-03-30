Following a cryptic tease from Samuel L. Jackson on Monday, a new trailer for the upcoming horror movie Spiral: From the Book of Saw has been released. Starring Jackson and Chris Rock, the movie marks the ninth installment of the long-running Saw movie series. This time, Jackson and Rock will be playing a pair of cops investigating grisly murders in the city when an unknown killer appears to be picking up where Jigsaw left off. Watch the new trailer below.

Darren Lynn Bousman directs Spiral: From the Book of Saw using a screenplay co-written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. Oren Koules and Mark Burg produced the feature. Along with Jackson and Rock, the movie stars Max Minghella (The Social Network), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), and Zoie Palmer (Dark Matter).

The logline for Spiral reads: "Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner William Schenk (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly trapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game."

"We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon," Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement after the movie was announced in 2019. "We can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt."

Last year, director Darren Lynn Bousman also spoke about what fans can expect to see from Spiral. While we don't know exactly who the next killer will be just yet, Bousman suggested that his plan is to bring the franchise back to its roots, when the motivations of Jigsaw Killer John Kramer (Tobin Bell) were a bit different than his successors. At the start of the series, Jigsaw sought more to teach his victims a moral lesson as opposed to outright maiming them, an element that was lost with the new killers after Jigsaw's death.

"One of the things I love about the Saw franchise in general is the philosophies of what the killer is doing. If you go back and watch what Jigsaw is doing, I mean, it's a philosophy," Bousman said. "He's trying to basically teach people to appreciate what they have, in their life, because there are so many out there that don't have that opportunity... I think that Spiral definitely has a lot of that at play. It's too early to tell you what that is yet, but there's definitely some stuff there."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is scheduled to be released on May 14, 2021, following a prior release delay. Originally, the movie was set to be released last October, but the national shutdown of movie theaters prompted the movie to get pushed back. It's been a bit of a wait for Saw fans anxious to see the next installment, but it will be here soon enough. The new trailer comes to us courtesy of Lionsgate.