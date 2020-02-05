The Saw 9 trailer was released earlier this morning. We now have some images from the footage and behind-the-scenes to give a better idea of what the horror sequel is all about. When it was revealed that Chris Rock was going to be providing the idea behind Saw 9 and starring in it, horror fans weren't sure what to make of it and some thought it was a joke. As we can see from the trailer, there are a few jokes, but this is very much a Saw movie.

Chris Rock stars in Spiral: From the Book of Saw as Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, and one of the images provided by Lionsgate finds him on the hunt, covered in blood. It's not clear what happened to Banks here, but there was a pretty big struggle. The second image is of Samuel L. Jackson's Marcus character and it features the iconic red spirals from the Saw franchise that were first shown in 2003 on Billy the Puppet's face.

Next up is an image of Chris Rock's Detective Banks again with his partner Detective William, who is played by Max Minghella. The two detectives are examining some evidence from a crime scene and Banks is seen holding a cherry flavored sucker in the shape of a saw blade. Spiral: From the Book of Saw also features Marisol Nichols as Captain Angie Garza, and she and Rock are shown off in another image, though it isn't clear what's going on. Whatever it is, it's pretty serious as they both look determined to find out what's happening to all of these cops.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw looks to be a promising entry in the Saw franchise. Many were worried that Chris Rock was going to make a comedy, but that isn't the case here. There are a few jokes, but that was to be expected. "There are so many movies that I've watched and gone, 'Three jokes would have made that movie a lot better,'" says Rock. So there is going to be some grounded humor in the movie that will more than likely alleviate some of the tension on the screen. While frightening, it's also kind of funny to see Rock's Detective Banks character restrained and holding a hacksaw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is preparing to hit theaters on May 15th. The movie is centered on a sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, targeting cops this time around. Detectives Banks and William are on the case, but Banks soon finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. There's a lot more going on under the surface this time around and it looks like Chris Rock may be serving up his own kind of justice in this story. You can check out the images for the sequel below, thanks to Lionsgate.