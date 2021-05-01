If you love old school movie theme songs from the '80s and '90s, Spiral: From the Book of Saw delivers one from 21 Savage. Titled Spiral, the song and its music video are the #15 trending topic on Youtube heading into the weekend. The short has musician 21 Savage caught in one of Jigsaw's deadly traps. Is it a copycat killer? Or something much worse?

The Spiral video is directed by Echo, and features familiar theme music from the Saw franchise. It opens with 21 Savage hanging upside down in a dirty bathroom that looks pulled directly from James Wan's iconic original horror movie. The music video is a mix of original moments with the musician and clips pulled directly from the film featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock. Throughout the clip, the infamous pig puppet that we've seen used in various Spiral promotions pops up to dance.

Throughout the music video, we see 21 Savage dancing with a chainsaw, cutting up dead bodies that are later chained to a ceiling. Before the clip ends, the iconic Billy puppet from the original Saw franchise makes its appearance, which is something we haven't seen in the Spiral trailers, clips or TV spots. The Spiral music video was filmed by Echo at the official Saw Escape in Las Vegas. It's good to see that it was put to use during the pandemic.

The soundtrack for Spiral: From the Book of Saw was produced by 21 Savage. Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer who was born in London, and brought to Atlanta by his mother at age seven. He became known for the 2015 mixtape The Slaughter Tape before attaining nationwide attention following an EP with producer Metro Boomin called Savage Mode in 2016, and its popular singles "X" and "No Heart", as well as guest features on the 2016 Drake single Sneakin and the 2017 Post Malone single Rockstar. The musician's debut album dropped in 2017 with Issa Album, which peaked at Number 2 on the U.S. Billboard Charts. 21 Savage won the award for Best Rap Song for his song A Lot at the 2020 Grammy Awards. His 2020 album Savage Mode II debuted at number one.

Cutting deeper than ever before, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage unleashes Spiral, produced by Slaughter Gang's own Kid Hazel, as the first single off Spiral: From The Book Of SAW Original Soundtrack. It is now available via Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. The highly anticipated suspense-thriller from the Saw universe and the first blockbuster release of the season, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, opens on Friday, May 14, and the Soundtrack hits the same day. This marks 21 Savage's first new music since the gold-certified critically exalted #1 opus Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. Chris Rock executive produced the film alongside producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg. The film was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman. After the trailer and TV campaign teased its arrival, the film's star and legendary comedian and actor Chris Rock personally broke the news of the single on Instagram. Savage's music plays its own integral role in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, playing over the end titles.

For the track, he utilized elements of the original SAW scores by composer Charlie Clouser [Nine Inch Nails]. He combed an unheard sample library in order to capture the menacing energy of Spiral. The production even hinges on the melody of "Hello Zepp" from the first SAW

On the track, 21 Savage rips through a jagged trap beat with incisive bars before the instantly infectious hook bludgeons, "I'm gonna let 'em spin like a spiral. I don't got no love for no rival. Put him on the news, he went viral." Shot in The Official SAW Escape experience in Las Vegas, NV, the accompanying music video intercuts footage from the film alongside shots of the rapper hanging upside down in the iconic bathroom from the original Saw and rapping in front of a giant red spiral. Stay tuned for more from 21 Savage soon.