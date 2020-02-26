Saw 9, officially titled Spiral: From the Book of Saw, is set to arrive in theaters just in time for the summer movie season, and fans need not worry about things being toned down this time around. The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has officially handed down an R-rating to the upcoming installment of the long-running horror franchise. That means Chris Rock should be in for a bloody, brutal ride.

The ninth entry in the Saw franchise will not be breaking tradition, as every previous movie was R-rated. It's tough to come up with violent deathtraps cooked up by a sadistic killer and have things air on the PG-13 side of the line. Luckily, Lionsgate didn't feel the need to tone things down. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. With 2017's Jigsaw grossing more than $100 million at the box office, it's certainly not broken yet. Per the MPAA, here is why they handed out the rating for Spiral: The Book of Saw.

"Sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references and brief drug use."

Not that there was ever much doubt about the content of the new Saw movie, but with Chris Rock on board, it was reasonable enough to wonder if things were going to shift dramatically. Rock, who conceived the idea for this entry in the series, is known primarily for his comedic exploits. Yet, as we saw in the Saw 9 trailer, this very much looks like what's come before. Rock had previously promised that it is a Saw movie at its core and that they weren't planning on going the Scary Movie route. The big question at this point is, will we see the return of Tobin Bell as Jigsaw? That seems improbable, but certainly not impossible.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw centers on a confident detective named Zeke (Chris Rock} who is working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson). Zeke is working alongside his rookie partner (Max Minghella) and together they must take charge of a grisly investigation into a series of murders that strongly mirror the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in an unfolding mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of this killer's morbid game. The cast also includes Marisol Nichols and Nazneen Contractor.

Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed several entries in the series, is returning to the helm. Bousman directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV. Mark Burg and Oren Koules, who helped usher the franchise into the world back in 2004 alongside director James Wan, are on board as producers. To date, the movies have grossed $982 million worldwide, making it one of the most successful horror franchises in history. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is set to hit theaters on May 15. This news comes to us via FilmRatings.com.