At this point in his career, Samuel L. Jackson must have made enough money from Star Wars, the MCU, and his innumerable other hit films to retire comfortably. But Jackson continues to work regularly, showing up in the most unexpected places, such as the recently-released Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The director of the movie, Darren Lynn Bousman, revealed to CinemaBlend that Jackson had a particular reason for doing the film, and it had to do with a particularly gory scene in which his character is strung from the ceiling like a marionette with the blood being drained from his body via tubes.

"I asked him. I go, 'Why would you do this movie? I mean, you've got a million offers. We're not making your quote.' And he goes, 'Any time that I can do an insane sequence that I've never done before, such as being a marionette and (hanging) up there?' He's like, 'I'll do it.' And so, he was absolutely game. But I'll tell you one thing, and this is advice for any filmmakers who may want to work with the great Mr. Samuel L. Jackson. Know your shit. Don't put him up there and be like, 'Let's figure this out.' ... You go up there with your storyboards, your shot list. ... He was totally cool, but he's not a guy to suffer fools lightly."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw takes place within the Saw franchise but is not directly connected to that series. Instead, Spiral features a new serial killer who mimics the MO of the Jigsaw Killer in designing an elaborate system of traps that can kill their victims if they make the wrong choice.

Samuel L. Jackson stars as Marcus Banks, the father of the movie's main character Zeke, a police detective who is investigating the killer, and who finds himself and his father caught up in a dangerous set of circumstances that place them in the killer's crosshairs.

While Spiral tries to establish its own identity as a separate horror film, fans can't help but search for clues to connect the movie to previous Saw movies. In a previous interview, Bousman, who directed Saw 2, 3, and 4, expressed his desire to see the worlds of Saw and Spiral interconnect more deeply in future movies to create an MCU-stye cinematic universe.

"What I think will happen, if this is successful, is you'll see Spiral 2, and then you'll see Saw 9. And then you'll see Spiral 3, you'll see Saw 10. You might see a TV series. So I think you'll be seeing the Marvelverse of the Saw franchise, where there are different storylines taking place. And I think that that's what it's going to be. It'll exist in the same universe, and there will be different storylines taking place."

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From the Book of Saw features a lead cast consisting of Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Zoie Palmer. It is now playing in theaters. This news originated at Cinemablend.