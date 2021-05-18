The Saw franchise that started in 2004 had a pretty unique take on slasher horror, depicting a serial killer known as Jigsaw who lures his victims into elaborate traps that can be escaped from at the cost of a heavy price. The Saw franchise has always revolved around Jigsaw and his disciples. This news originated at Bloody Disgusting.

But the recently-released Spiral: From the Book of Saw looks to shake things up with a new killer who is inspired by Jigsaw, but has no personal connection to him. The director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Darren Lynn Bousman, who also directed three Saw movies, explained how Spiral: From the Book of Saw prompted a new interest within him in the world of the Jigsaw Killer.

"I have found a renewed interest in the Saw universe. I thought that it was played out and I had done everything I could. Getting a chance to work with people like Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has kind of reinvigorated my love for these type of stories and what can be done with them. I think there's a lot more to tell and a lot more I'd want to tell."

Spiral: From the Book of Saw tells the story of Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks, who discovers a series of grisly murders taking place in the city that have an eerie resemblance to the work of the Jigsaw Killer. As Zeke delves deeper into the darkness in search of the killer, he discovers he has unwittingly become a part of a deadly game, with his own life at stake.

The idea for Spiral was conceptualized by comedian and actor Chris Rock, who is a co-writer and co-producer for the film, along with playing the lead role of Zeke. Once Bousman was convinced to board the project as director, he found there were many more stories left to tell in the "Sawverse", in the manner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Just because Spiral exists does not mean there will never be a Saw 9. This is a diversion... this is a different path. You're not done seeing Tobin Bell at all. What I think will happen, if this is successful, is you'll see Spiral 2, and then you'll see Saw 9. And then you'll see Spiral 3, you'll see Saw 10. You might see a TV series. So I think you'll be seeing the Marvelverse of the Saw franchise, where there are different storylines taking place. And I think that that's what it's going to be. It'll exist in the same universe, and there will be different storylines taking place."

It remains to be seen if Spiral: From the Book of Saw will be successful enough to reignite interest in the Saw franchise, which has been flagging for some time. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, Spiral: From the Book of Saw features a lead cast consisting of Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Zoie Palmer. It is now playing in theaters.