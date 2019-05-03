As a horror fan, one of my favorite sub-genres is the good old horror western. And today we have word an all-new flick is heading our way soon called Spirit Reckoning. The movie is coming to us via Heart and Fire Productions and Terror Tales writer-director Jimmy Lee Combs and is all set to star Lew Temple (The Walking Dead) and Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints).

Sean Patrick Flanery will be playing the role of a gunfighter named Lawson Lovette whose psychotic tendencies and skills with a revolver make him the perfect candidate to aid The Skull Cowboy Sam Conley on his blood-soaked journey of revenge.

Lew Temple will play the role of Ottis Clement, who causes chaos and anarchy in the Wild West alongside his brother Ed and leader of their posse Savage Bill. Clement is described as being just as crazed as Flanery's gunfighter Lawson, thus sparking an intense rivalry between the two men. Sounds like fun to me!

Writer-director Jimmy Lee Combs says about the film:

"Spirit Reckoning is a fun-filled action-horror-western that has never been done like this before, and we're billing it as John Woo meets Sergio Leone meets the horror genre. The Lawson Lovette character is a real ball of fire with some great wisecracks along the way and for me was the most fun to write of all the characters. Being huge fans of The Boondock Saints films and Sean Patrick Flanery's work, we knew he would be the perfect choice to match the wit, charm and crazy side of Lawson."

Combs then added.

"We're also thrilled to be working with a veteran like Lew who not only has the look we're going for but the range to play a character that can go to psychotic lengths. I mean just watch his performance as Psycho-Head in Rob Zombie's 31."

On top of the above-mentioned roles in The Walking Dead and Rob Zombie's 31, Lew Temple is also known for his role as Adam Banjo in Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses follow-up, The Devil's Rejects and Jonathan Liebesman's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Temple can be seen next in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margo Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Meanwhile, on top of starring alongside Norman Reedus as Connor MacManus in writer-director Troy Duffy's The Boondock Saints and it's solid sequel The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, Sean Patrick Flanery is also known for his roles as Jeremy 'Powder' Reed in writer-director Victor Salva's Powder with Mary Steenburgen, Lance Henriksen, and Jeff Goldblum. And Mark Tarlov's Simply Irresistible costarring Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Again, I'm a big fan of horror-westerns, so I know I will be checking out this flick as soon as it hits. If you want a few solid horror-western recommends, make sure to check out S. Craig Zahler's Bone Tomahawk starring Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, and Matthew Fox, Antonia Bird's Ravenous starring Guy Pearce, Robert Carlyle, and Jeremy Davies, and most recently Emma Tammi's The Wind starring Caitlin Gerard, Ashley Zukerman, Julia Goldani Telles, and Miles Anderson. This news comes to us via Deadline.