Studio Ghibli and GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory, will issue Spirited Away in a beautiful collector's edition release on November 12, 2019. The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase, with a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray™ of the film paired with hours of special features and the film's soundtrack on CD, now available exclusively on disc in North America.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this wondrous fantasy film is one of the best-selling and internationally renowned films of all time, becoming the highest-grossing film in Japanese history in 2001. Winner of the Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki's epic adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most iconic filmmakers in the history of animation.

The set's new 40-page book includes essays by film critic Kenneth Turan (The Los Angeles Times) and famed critic and film historian Leonard Maltin, and statements by Toshio Suzuki and Hayao Miyazaki. Spirited Away is here presented with a release perfect for collectors and animation fans who have adored the critically-acclaimed film since its initial release.

Featuring the voice talent of Daveigh Chase, Suzanne Pleshette, Michael Chiklis, David Ogden Stiers, and Susan Egan, Spirited Away is a film overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling.

Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress, Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world.

Spirited Away Collector's Edition blu-ray special features:

• Feature-Length Storyboards

• Original Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Behind the Microphone