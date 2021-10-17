Ryan Reynolds announced today that he has wrapped filming on his Will Ferrell team up movie Spirited, and in the same Instagram post revealed that he is also taking a break from acting. While this news led to some questioning how long a break, what this means for the always-talked-about Deadpool 3 and more, it should be remembered that Reynolds hasn't exactly been cutting back on the movies he already has lined up before making this decision, so he isn't going to be missed from screens too much however long he decides to take off.

First up though, we have the news that Spirited has wrapped as far as Ryan Reynolds is concerned, and the musical take on Dicken's A Christmas Carol certainly seems to have taken a toll on the actor, who commented in his post, "That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true." Early in production Reynolds made it clear that working with Ferrell was allowing him to share the screen with one of his heroes, so what better time to take a break than when you have achieved a goal.

Following that, and praising fellow co-star Octavia Spencer, Reynolds continued, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Many of the comments on the post were from fans looking forward to seeing Reynolds and Ferrell on screen together, including Reynolds' sparring partner Hugh Jackman who simply said, "IN!". However, among those saying how much couldn't wait for the film to come out, and the ones who noted Reynolds' decision to drop out of making films for a while, the comment of the day award has to go to the Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, who burned him with the comment, "Michael Caine did it first," referencing Caine's appearance as Scrooge in the musical A Muppet Christmas Carol.

When it comes to future projects, Reynolds has worked hard enough over the last year or so to ensure that there is a lot more movies still to come even with him taking a break. Having just had another cinema hit with Free Guy, which is now available on Disney+ in some territories, he will next be seen starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Godot in Red Notice, which streams on Netflix in November and recently had its trailer released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event last month. Also on Netflix next year is The Adam Project, and then of course Spirited is expected to round out 2022 just in time for the holiday season. We also know that Deadpool 3 has been greenlit, and there are talks for a Free Guy sequel, so although he is taking an acting break, this is most definitely not goodbye and very much just see you later.

Spirited will be released for streaming on Apple TV+.