Disney World guests had to evacuate Splash Mountain during the ride as their log flume sank. The popular log ride was shut down for a short amount of time while employees got the water out of the vehicle. The incident occurred over the weekend and quickly went viral, thanks to a short video that one of the guests posted on social media. In the video, one can easily see that the vehicle is stuck and under water, as the guests argue with a Disney cast member about exiting the ride.

It's unclear how the log flume took on so much water, but as of this writing, Splash Mountain is up and running again. During the video, one can hear a Walt Disney World employee telling the guests that they should not have exited the log flume during the ride. However, the video clearly shows that the ride had stopped and sank in the shallow water. Nobody seems to have been in danger, but staying in the sunken log probably would not have been fun for anybody. Walt Disney World has officially released a statement since the incident.

The incident happened toward the end of the ride and involved five visitors. All five visitors were able to get out of the ride vehicle safely."

The news comes after Walt Disney World opened up their doors again in Orlando, Florida. The iconic theme park had been shut down since the middle of March, but decided that now was a good time to open again. The Anaheim, California park remains closed, due to ongoing public health concerns. So far, social distancing and limited capacity within the park seems to be working out for the Florida theme park.

Splash Mountain has been in the news quite a bit over the past few months after a petition was set up to change the theme of the ride. Disney's Song of the South is the current theme, which has ties to racism, so the studio announced that they were going to change the theme to The Princess and the Frog. According to Disney, "project Imagineers have been working on since last year," on the new design, which will pick up "after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure - featuring some of the powerful music from the film - as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance."

Disney also said, "The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today." While many are happy that the theme parks will be changing up the ride's them, there are plenty of others who believe that it should remain the same. "The new concept is inclusive - one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year," said Disney in a statement. For now, the theme parks will be closing down the ride in the near future to implement the new theme. Hopefully nobody else will have to endure another sinking log flume after the facelift. You can check out video of the sinking log above, thanks to Sky's Twitter account.