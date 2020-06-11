Horror lovers and moviegoers of the early 90s will remember seeing the trailer for Split Second, though perhaps they never saw the actual movie itself. Rutger Hauer was at the precipice of his fame, and it seemed like you couldn't walk into a theater throughout 1991 and 1992, to see any given movie, without having to sit through the sci-fi horror alien madness that is this cult favorite. And then, it was also tacked to the front of a bunch of VHS releases. Perhaps missing from some collectors' collections here in 2020, MVD is making sure you don't go a second longer without this fine piece of celluloid sitting on your shelf. And it comes packed with all-new extras.

MVD Entertainment is proud to announce the North American High Definition debut of the 1992 Sci-fi action cult classic Split Second on Blu-ray in an ultimate Collector's Edition.

In the year 2008, the cops are better armed than before, but nothing has prepared them for this. Swift, sharp-clawed and deadly, something moves among them on the streets, in the alleyways, on the rooftops, tearing out human hearts and devouring them. Maverick cop "Harley" Stone (Rutger Hauer) lost his partner to the beast, and now it looks like his girlfriend Michelle (Kim Cattrall) is next on the killer's list.

Even in the future, there aren't guns big enough to stop the creature's deadly force, but Stone has no choice. Teamed with rookie detective Durkin (Alastair Duncan), Stone must stalk the edge of his own sanity if he is to destroy the rampaging Evil on the outside and banish the very real demons within . . . It could all be over in a Split Second

Split Second boasts an all-star cast that includes Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner, The Hitcher), Kim Cattrall (Big Trouble in Little China, Sex and the City) and Alastair Duncan (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), with an all-star supporting cast that includes Academy Award® Nominees* Michael J. Pollard (Tango & Cash) and Pete Postlethwaite (Inception). From director Tony Maylam (The Burning), Split Second features creature design effects by Stephen Norrington (Blade) and a screenplay written by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and The Furious).

MVD Rewind Collection has teamed up with 101 Films to bring collectors a fully loaded special edition. Starting with a brand new high definition presentation overseen by Joe Rubin, the main feature is presented in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio, newly scanned, restored and color graded in 4K from the 35MM internegative, with uncompressed 2-channel stereo audio.

Split Second is packed with hours of bonus material produced by 101 Films exclusively for the US (and the UK) including brand new cast and crew interviews, new audio commentary, and rarely seen 1992 legacy features, an alternative cut of the film, deleted scenes, promos and more!

SPLIT SECOND: COLLECTOR'S EDITION SPECIAL FEATURES

High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio, newly scanned, restored and color graded in 4K from the 35MM internegative

Audio: 2.0 LPCM Stereo

English Subtitles

NEW! Audio Commentary by action film historian Mike Leeder and filmmaker Arne Venema

NEW! "Great Big Bloody Guns!" Producer Laura Gregory & Actor Alastair (Neil) Duncan on Split Second (HD, 27:25)

NEW! "Call Me Mr. Snips!" An Interview with Composer Stephen W. Parsons (HD, 22:21)

NEW! "Stay In Line!" An Interview with Line Producer Laurie Borg (HD, 23:02)

NEW! "More Blood!" An Interview with Creature Effects Designer Cliff Wallace (HD, 32:03)

NEW! "Shoot Everything!" An Interview with Cinematographer Clive Tickner (HD, 18:57)

Original 1992 Split Second "Making of" featurette that includes interviews with stars Rutger Hauer, Kim Cattrall, Alastair (Neil) Duncan, Michael J. Pollard, Writer Gary Scott Thompson and more! (SD, 6:26)

Original 1992 behind the scenes featurette with effects creator Stephen Norrington, cast and crew (SD, 3:41)

Split Second Japanese Cut, full frame with burnt-in Japanese subtitles (SD, 95:00)

Deleted Scenes from the Japanese Cut (English, burnt-in Japanese subtitles) (SD, 4:42)

ه Promotional TV Clips (SD)

U.S. VHS Home Video Promo (SD, 2:34)

Theatrical Trailer (SD, 2:15)

MVD EXCLUSIVE: Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Dude Designs created exclusively for this release

Collectible Mini-Poster featuring original VHS style artwork

Exclusive for North America, the MVD Rewind Collection Collector's edition of Split Second features newly commissioned artwork by The Dude Designs on both the wrap and a limited edition slipcover. Also exclusive for MVD's North American release will be reversible wrap featuring a stylized version of the original VHS artwork that will also be featured on a mini-poster insert.

Eric D. Wilkinson oversaw this project on behalf of MVD.

"Collectors have been waiting for this release for a long time. While MVD licensed this film almost two years ago, as a fellow collector, it was important to me to get this release right. At the time of the acquisition, MVD was originally provided with an older HD master, but I felt we could do better. With the help of Joe Rubin, we began a search for the best materials to scan."

"Once we had a beautiful new master I then reached out to 101 Films, who control the rights to Split Second in the UK, and we worked together creating new bonus materials and locating classic material in order to make this truly the definitive release of Split Second. in both North America and the UK. I want to thank the 101 Films team for all of their hard work and thank the fans for their continued support of our collectors' label. I promise it was worth the wait!"

You can check out the exclusive new Split Second art work here. This news comes direct from MVD Rewind Collection news.