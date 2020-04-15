The movie world has been brought to a standstill thanks to the unprecedented public health situation that the world finds itself in. With cinemas all over the world having closed their doors in the name of public safety, a multitude of movies have now been delayed, with Paramount having announced another shift in their upcoming schedule, delaying both SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run and Mark Wahlberg's Infinite.

In this current climate of constant changes, with release schedules for movies being postponed by studios everywhere, Paramount has now announced that The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run which was previously scheduled for July 31, 2020, will now take the August 7, 2020 release date. This date previously belonged to Mark Wahlberg's upcoming science-fiction yarn Infinite. The change will see Wahlberg's movie go from August 7, 2020, to May 28, 2021.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run finds underwater pals SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon prove that there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter danger and delight at every turn. The movie will also reveal the origin of SpongeBob and Gary's meeting for the first time as children.

The movie will star Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary the Snail, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, as well as Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, Lori Alan, and Snoop Dogg as himself. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run is also set to feature a variety of cameo appearances from the likes of Keanu Reeves, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts who have been cast in undisclosed roles. No doubt the movie's delay will be disappointing for children and adults everywhere, who will now have to wait before returning to Bikini Bottom.

Infinite meanwhile is an upcoming science-fiction movie directed by The Equalizer's Antoine Fuqua, and stars Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley. Based on the novel The Reincarnationist Papers, the movie will follow Evan as he discovers that his supposed schizophrenic hallucinations are in fact memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day.

Infinite has assembled a great cast, and alongside Marky Mark Wahlberg stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Sophie Cookson, Rupert Friend, Jason Mantzoukas, Kae Alexander, Tom Hughes, and Toby Jones.

Theater closures have led to several movie studios delaying their upcoming releases until after the summer or even to 2021. Paramount recently moved the much-anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place 2 to September and the sequel that nobody asked for Top Gun: Maverick to December. Currently, there are cautious plans in place for theaters to reopen by late July, but whether this will come to pass is really anyone's guess.

Should this happen, it is likely that people will want some light relief upon their return to the outside world, making The SpongeBob Movie the perfect choice. This news comes to us courtesy of Paramount.