We have the first poster for SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge, straight from the floor of San Diego Comic-Con. Nickelodeon has a big presence at the event this year, as they've brought the entire core cast and the creators of the series down for a panel to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. Additionally, they decided to use the event as an opportunity to promote the third SpongeBob SquarePants movie with this first very trippy poster.

The Comic-Con poster, in terms of composition, is rather simple, as it features the titular yellow star at its center, though he looks like he's just seen a ghost, like perhaps he just got done with some sort of Scooby-Doo crossover episode. He's surrounded by a bizarre wave of green and purple which appears to move when one stares at it. The tagline for the movie featured on the poster helps hammer home the point that we may be in for something of a wild ride next year.

"This movie is going to be a total trip."

Not much has been revealed about the plot, only that it will explore the character's origin story. As evidenced by this poster, it's going to be a presumably bizarre story. The entire core cast will return for SpongeBob 3. This includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). Creator Tim Hill is in the director's chair. It was also previously revealed that Hill will be utilizing 3-D, CGI animation, as opposed to the more traditional animation style that has been employed on the Nickelodeon series for the past two decades. Last, but certainly not least, the legendary Hans Zimmer will provide the score for the movie's soundtrack.

This comes shortly after Nickelodeon aired the live-action 20th anniversary special, Spongebob's Big Birthday Blowout, which featured the show's voice actors portraying the characters in the flesh. It proved to be a massive hit in the ratings, drawing in more than 2 million viewers. As a result, the network handed out a 13-episode season 13 renewal for the show ahead of SDCC. Nick also recently gave the green light to the first ever SpongeBob spin-off, Kamp Koral, which has been given a full-season order. Two decades in and the delightful yellow sponge seems to just be getting started.

SpongeBob SquarePants initially debuted in May 1999 and, in a short time, it managed to become one of the most popular animated shows on TV. To date, just shy of 250 episodes have aired. Two movies based on the show have been released previously. The SpongeBob SquarePants movie came first in 2004, bringing in $140 million at the box office. In 2015, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, proved to be a much bigger success, taking in $325 million. The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge is set to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020, from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. Be sure to check out the poster below.