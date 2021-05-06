A true icon, SpongeBob SquarePants has endured for more than two decades at this point. The Nickelodeon creation, which debuted in 1999, is now being embraced by the younger generation, all but ensuring that he will live on for years to come. Case in point, a young kid from New York recently ordered thousands of dollars worth of frozen treats featuring the animated character from Amazon. The problem? This was done without his mother's permission.

Noah, a four-year-old SpongeBob fan from Brooklyn, New York, recently managed to order more than $2,600 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon. They were sent to his aunt's house, all 51 cases worth. This, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up by Katie Schloss, a first-year masters degree candidate at the NYU Silver School of Social Work and friend of Noah's mom. Schloss had this to say on the page.

"Meet 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, NY, who loves SpongeBob sooo much that he managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon and had them sent to his Auntie's house. If you are wondering, that's 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles. As (truly!) adorable as this story is, Jennifer Bryant, Noah's mom, is a social work student at NYU and simply cannot afford this. Amazon will not take back the popsicles, and Ms. Bryant, mom to 3 boys, doesn't know how she's going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family's other expenses."

The page was set up to help Noah's mom recoup the money that was unexpectedly spent. Unfortunately, Amazon couldn't take back nearly 1,000 frozen treats, which resulted in a precarious situation. The good news is that the GoFundMe was tremendously successful. As of this writing, it has raised more than $7,100. In an update, Jennifer Bryant expressed her gratitude and explained that the additional money would go toward Noah's education.

"Thank you so much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. We're so grateful to have made back the $2,618.85 in a mere 24 hours (!!!). As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah's education and additional support. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."

Raising kids isn't easy. Raising three kids while trying to get a masters degree in social work is even more difficult. Add into that having a child with ASD who then creates a highly unexpected and frivolous $2,600 expenditure and it's easy to imagine this becoming a nightmare.

As for SpongeBob outside of the popsicle world, things have been looking up recently. After more than 20 years, the scope of the franchise is expanding. The third movie in the franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, was released on Paramount+ earlier this year. Nickelodeon also has The Patrick Star Show as well as Kamp Koral and other spin-offs coming down the pipeline. Those interested in helping Jennifer Bryant and Noah out further can head on over to the GoFundMe page.