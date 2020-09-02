We have a brand new trailer for Spontaneous, which may be one of the more interesting ones to come our way in a long time. The latest from Paramount Pictures stars Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) and Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, All the Money in the World) in what can only be described as a teen comedy with a totally bonkers premise. Described as "the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up...and blowing up," it literally has teenagers, well, blowing up. And not just as a little gag. It seems the whole plot centers on this very specific device of young people dying suddenly, and not to mention violently.

The trailer kicks off with a few teenagers hanging out, talking vaguely filthy and leading seemingly normal lives. But the footage doesn't take long before getting to the meat on these bones as an unfortunate high school kid explodes, leaving a bloody mess behind. Fear then grips the students, as well as the adults who are around these ticking human time bombs. Unfortunately, the blood-splattering does not stop. Instead, they are forced to try and live with the knowledge that they could detonate like a bomb at any moment.

The coming-of-age subgenre has been a staple of cinema for decades. Every once in a while, someone needs to try and shake things up a bit. While there are many staples of the genre present here, it's clear that this is an ambitious attempt at something different. Whether or not that gels for the length of an entire feature remains to be seen. But, at the very least, purely as a premise, it is sure to generate a great deal of discussion.

The cast also includes Yvonne Orji as Agent Rosetti, Hayley Law as Tess, Rob Huebel as Charlie and Piper Perabo as Angela. Brian Duffield directed the movie and penned the screenplay. It is based on the novel by Aaron Starmer. Matt Kaplan, Nicki Cortese and Jordan Levin are on board as producers, with Max Siemers, Aaron Starmer, Marc Bienstock, Matthew Signer, Brett Bouttier, Scott Levine and Don Dunn as executive producers.

Spontaneous takes place as students in their high school begin inexplicably, and quite literally, exploding. Seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) are struggling to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. An unexpected romance begins to blossom between them. Mara and Dylan soon discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today.

It should be noted that the movie has earned an R-rating for "teen drug and alcohol use, language and bloody images throughout." That helps to further set expectations for what's to come. Though, based on what is featured in the trailer, none of that should be remotely surprising. Spontaneous is set to arrive in theaters on October 2 and on digital on October 6 from Paramount Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself below.