RLJE Films has released a new trailer for Spree. The upcoming movie stars Joe Keery, best known for his role on Netflix's Stranger Things. It represents the latest from director Eugene Kotlyarenko. Keery is playing a rideshare driver, who also happens to be a social media influencer. As we see from the trailer, that makes for a unique combination, to the detriment of his customers.

The trailer kicks off by showing us Joe Keery's character, who is seeking internet fame. To accomplish this, he is pulling off evil stunts and filming there while working as a rideshare driver for a company named Spree. There is a clear, cynical level of commentary on the way social media drives our current lives. It also takes a found footage approach, which isn't as popular as it once was, but still is made use of from time to time. In this case, it seems to suit the premise quite well.

Along with Joe Keery, he cast also includes. Sasheer Zamata, Mischa Barton, John DeLuca, Josh Ovalle, Lala Kent, Frankie Grande with Kyle Mooney and David Arquette. Gene McHugh penned the screenplay with Eugene Kotlyarenko. Speaking about his motivations to make the movie, Kotlyarenko had this to say.

"Social media has warped not only our sense of identity and morality, but our value systems and has all sorts of ramifications that film has yet to fully process. Attention at any cost seems to be the name of the game, and cinema has the perfect tools to explore that. Since my first feature, I have tried to grapple with this massive shift in consciousness, on formal and narrative levels. With Spree, I pushed my observations on the increasingly dehumanizing nature of our attention economy to its horrific, logical extreme, while also visually integrating apps, texting, comments and our myriad of screens and streams to try to expand cinematic storytelling."

Spree centers on Kurt (Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame), a 23-year-old rideshare driver who is so desperate for social media attention that he'll stop at nothing to go viral. He hatches a plan to livestream a rampage as a shortcut to infamy, coining his evil scheme "#thelesson." He then installs several cameras in his car and begins streaming his rides. Wildly miscalculating the popularity that this lethal scheme would bring, Kurt's desperation grows as he tries to find a way to overcome the plan's flaws. In the midst of the craziness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt's path, becoming the only hope to put a stop to his misguided carnage.

For now, the plan is to bring this movie to theaters. Though, at the moment, it is a bit up in the air as to when theaters in the U.S. will actually be open. AMC, Regal and Cinemark all recently delayed their previously planned reopening dates. In any event, Spree is set to arrive in select theaters, On Demand and digital on August 14 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.