The Spy Kids are making a comeback. Skydance Media has landed the rights to the franchise and plans to reboot it for modern audiences. What's more, creator and original director Robert Rodriguez is on board to help them do it. Whether or not it will be connected to the original movies remains to be seen but having Rodriguez on board in some capacity should give fans of the original hope that this will be cut from the same cloth.

According to a new report, Skydance Media has optioned the rights from Spyglass Media Group. Little has been revealed by way of specifics but Skydance will be the primary studio behind the Spy Kids reboot, which Robert Rodriguez will write and direct. So he won't merely be lending his name as a producer. Rodriguez will be heavily involved, as he was with previous entries in the franchise. While plot details largely remain under wraps, it is said the new movie "will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family."

This comes as studios and streaming services are hungrier than ever for proven IP. The original Spy Kids debuted just shy of 20 years ago in 2001. It was a huge success, taking in $197.6 million at the global box office. Three sequels were produced, with the most recent entry, All the Time in the World, arriving in 2011. To date, the series has grossed $565.9 million worldwide.

The original family-friendly action flick centered on a pair of international spies, Gregorio and Ingrid Cortez, who left the life behind to start a family. They are called in for a secret mission and the Cortezes are separated from their family, kidnapped by the evil Fegan Floop. Their children, Carmen and Juni Cortez, come to the rescue. The cast included Alex PenaVega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. It remains unclear if any of them will return for the reboot.

Robert Rodriguez has been busy as of late. He helmed 2019's Alita: Battle Angel, which was produced by James Cameron and was a modest hit at the box office, relative to its huge budget. The movie has since gained a huge following. Fans continue to push for a sequel. He also directed We Can Be Heroes for Netflix which also proved to be quite the hit. A follow-up is currently in the works. Rodriguez also helmed a key episode of The Mandalorian season 2 that re-introduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy. He is currently working on a spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, which will arrive on Disney+ in December.

This to say, his dance card is quite full. So there is no telling how quickly this Spy Kids reboot will come together. It's a matter of which project becomes a priority and goes before cameras first. Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre of Spyglass are on board as executive producers. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.