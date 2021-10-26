In the past month, Squid Game has been on the minds of a lot of people. Netflix's mega-hit show, surpassing viewership numbers on such an extent, to even baffle higher-ups at Netflix, it was an inevitability for the streaming service to fully capitalize on the success of the show. Netflix Geeked debuted a first look at the toys on Twitter, which many have called out as ironic, considering the show is an example of capitalist society at its worst, condemning many money-making practices that large companies follow to maximize profits. Fans can now collect figures of their favorite characters from the show.

While the figurines are currently only in their pre-order phase, available to be purchased on the official Netflix merchandise website. The series was marveled over for its unique idea, unexpected twists and a no-holes-barred approach, all around the world, leading it to being Netflix's number one show in a multitude of countries for a number of weeks. Fans can expect to have a chance to buy Funko Pops of many of the main characters of the show. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon), Il-nam (Oh Yeong-su), Ali (Anupam Tripathi), and Sang-woo (Park Hae-soo), will be getting their own Funko Pops, to the absolute delight of fans worldwide.

It has been reported that while only taking $21.4 million to make, Squid Game has earned Netflix upwards of $900 million, proving to be one of their most profitable properties to-date. All 9 episodes of Squid Game are currently streaming on Netflix. Squid Game follows a group of 456 people, with deplorable financial conditions, who, after finding themselves in debt, look to the Squid Game to earn money, where, after playing a twisted, gory version of games they played as a kid, they have the chance to win $45.6 billion won, which would wipe out their debts and all financial liabilities surely. Shrouded in secrecy of who runs the game and who doesn't, all they see are men in pink suits, telling them what to do.

However, many have spoken out for this decision to be against the core principles of the show, which highlights the woes of a capitalist society, and the dark side of capitalism. However, there seems to be a large market with genuine demand for the product and with such a famous and profitable society, business-wise, it seems for Netflix to be foolish not to capitalize on the unprecedented success of the show. Squid Game is now, impressively, the most watched Netflix show, ever.

The new Funko Pops are set to debut in May, 2022. They can, however, be pre-ordered now ahead of time for $11.99 each, as previously stated, on the official Netflix merchandise website. While after release, the pops will be available more widely, where people can buy them at local retailers like Walmart. Although Funko! Pops's collaboration with Netflix for Squid Game was mildly unexpected, looking at their history of major collaborations with franchises like Pokemon, not only does it make sense for both Netflix and Funko!, but many fans, overjoyed at the chance to have their favorite characters sitting on their shelves, are over the moon.