Squid Game is on on its way to being Netflix's biggest show ever! For the creators, the viewers and the streamer that's great news! For the person who owns the actual phone number displayed prominently in the first episode, not so much. For those who have not taken the Squid plunge, I'll try not to spoil anything. A phone number displayed on a business card in the first episode belongs to a man whose phone is blowing up!

The Korean owner of the matching phone number wasn't aware of the hit show, and so, the trickle of texts and calls were thought at first to be spam. Then Squid Game debuted on Netflix and his number lit up! Thousands of texts and calls from all over the world, young and old were reaching out, wanting to play the game! I really wish everyone reading this watched the show, so we could discuss how twisted the request is!

Finally after the thousands of messages and calls a day, the man realized the predicament he was in and reached out to the producers of Squid Game.﻿The producers offered to furnish him with a new number, but he's been using the one he has for his small business for over 20 years. The producers can't put the toothpaste back in the tube. Then, something even stranger happened.

Huh Kyung-young, the National Revolutionary Party's honorary chief, who announced his bid for presidency last month, said on Facebook: "I heard that the owner of the phone number showed on a business card in Squid Game is suffering serious damage from prank calls. I would like to buy the number for 100 million won ($85,000)." It's been a weird month for the man. No word yet on if he's gonna take the deal.

The show is HUGE. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said earlier this week, Squid Game ranks No. 1 in nearly 80 countries (as of Sept. 28), adding that there's "a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever." And with the success, they're already talking a second season. I'd make the presidential hopeful swap, as the writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, sounds like he's working on Duffer Brothers time, after his first experience writing a series.

"In my earlier days, I'd drink half a bottle of soju (Korean liquor) to get the creative juices flowing. I can't do that any more," he said. "Writing ('Squid Game') was harder than normal for me as it was a series, not a film. It took me six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes. Then I consulted verbally with friends, and picked up clues for improvements through my own pitching and from their responses."

As for a second season? "I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors," he said.

Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress) wrote and directed all nine episodes, while the cast features Lee Jung-jae (Chief of Staff), Park Hae-soo (Yungnyong-i Nareusya), Yeong-su Oh (The Great Queen Seondeok), Wi Ha-Joon (The Greatest Divorce), fashion model Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae (Your Honor), Anupam Tripathi and Joo-ryeong Kim.

I NEED to discuss Squid Game! I'm Netflix-bullying my fellow writers to tune in. It might be that people are discouraged by having to read subtitles. It's dubbed; you don't! Am I supposed to wait for them to finish the show?? I just can't. Here's my number. Zing! Also, I guess not everyone in TV and movie land live in the 555 area code. This news originated at SCMP.com.