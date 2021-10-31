Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past month, you've undoubtedly at least heard of Netflix's powerhouse show, Squid Game. Having taken the country by storm, Squid Game has become one of Netflix's biggest series hits to date. And now, some fans of the show got to participate in some of the show's activities, although in a far less, shall we say, deadly fashion.

In an effort to celebrate the massive popularity of its hit show, as well as the Halloween season, Netflix set up a Squid Game area in Los Angeles. Ever since making its debut on Netflix last month, Squid Game, an original series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has become one of the most-watched Netflix releases of all time in just a few short weeks. And while fans eagerly await a potential sequel, many wonder how they would fare in the games were they one of the contestants.

Some fans actually got the opportunity to test out their theories thanks to Netflix setting up a real-life area dedicated to recreating some of Squid Game's games in a new way in Los Angeles. Not only did Netflix bring the creepy doll from the Red Light, Green Light game to life, but more of its other elements too such as the portraits taken before the games, the Dalgona cookies, and more. Thankfully it's a recreation without any of the terrifying strings attached to the games themselves. You can check it out in action below:

Red Light! Green Light! As a Halloween surprise, we brought Squid Game to life in LA's Koreatown as a one-day event for locals to who dared to play pic.twitter.com/fjEe4toPXo — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2021

Undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the year, the popularity of Squid Game has even surprised the creator himself. Hwang Dong-hyuk has revealed that talks of a potential second season have taken place, although what that second season will look like are, as of yet, unsure. In the same statement, he also talked about just how surprising it has been as to just how big the show has gotten. But he seems convinced that the fans would return in droves should a second season or some other form of sequel happen with the streaming giant.

The costumes from Squid Game, or at least costumes inspired by them, were some of the hottest sellers for Halloween this year, unsurprisingly. Netflix is wise to capitalize on the popularity of its hit show for such an event.

Although no order for a second season has come from Netflix, it seems a foregone conclusion that there will be further stories to come from the Squid Game storyline. And with the prominent success of Squid Game, it is likely that series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has earned himself the right to create even more properties for the streaming giant. It will certainly be interesting to see what comes next for Squid Game's creator.

Regardless of how Squid Game continues on Netflix, it is very clear that the activities from the show look very fun when the threat of imminent death isn't constantly lingering overhead! Have you watched Squid Game? Sound off in the comments below if you would participate in a Squid Game area if Netflix were to bring one near you.