Stacey Dash's ex-husband, Jeffrey Marty, claims he was hypnotized into marrying her. He is now calling for an annulment to legally erase the marriage. The couple tied the knot back in April 2018 and Dash announced that they were getting a divorce in April of this year. In September 2019, law enforcement was called to the couple's home in Florida, where Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence. After a 24-hour "cooling down period," the Clueless actress was able to return to her home with Marty.

According to Jeffrey Marty's lawyer, he was under some pressure to marry Stacey Dash. It's unclear how long the couple were dating before they decided to get hitched, but Marty is officially finished with the relationship and wants it totally erased. As of this writing, Dash made a statement through her publicist, which questions her fourth husband's mental state. Marty's lawyer had this to say about the matter.

"He only took his vows after Stacey's pastor put some serious religious pressure on him. He says they got hitched on April 6, 2018 - but that's only because 10 days prior, he claims her pastor 'unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God's will' they get hitched."

Jeffrey Marty's lawyer also claims that "hypnotic prayer techniques" were used to get him to marry the Clueless star. It's unclear what kind of methods Marty thinks were used, as he just wants to get this whole mess over as soon as possible. You can read Stacey Dash's response (through her publicist) to the "hypnotic prayer techniques" and religious pressure accusations below.

"In our country, people are free to say whatever they want regardless if their statement is baseless. That's what makes America so great. With that being said, Stacey also filed her response in saying that she was unaware of her estranged husband mental state at the time of her marriage. With the line made famous by the film War Games 'Sometimes the only way to win is not to play.' Stacey hopes her case will be finalized soon."

In April of this year, Stacey Dash reached out to her followers on social media to announce that she and Jeffrey Marty were filing for divorce. She wrote, "My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us." Dash went on to say, "I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

As it turns out, Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty separated the day after law enforcement arrested the actress for domestic violence. Marty did not press charges and was the one who paid the $500 bail amount to get her out. It appears that the couple was unable to work things out after that. For now, Dash is remaining positive on social media, while posting motivational thoughts to her followers. TMZ was the first to report on the "hypnotic prayer techniques."