Clueless actress Stacey Dash was arrested on Sunday evening for alleged domestic battery. Dash lives in Florida with her new husband lawyer Jeffrey Marty. Dash reportedly called 911 and claims that Marty put his hands on her and attempted to choke her. However, upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that Dash did not have any visible injuries, while Marty had scratch marks on his arms. It's at this time Florida police apprehended her and held her on a $500 bail.

According to sources close to Stacey Dash, the actress was defending herself against Jeffrey Marty. She allegedly pushed Marty, slapped him, and scratched him, according to the police report. In Florida, police often wait a full 24 hours to release a suspect when domestic violence is involved. This is called a "cooling off period." As of this writing, Dash has been released, but it is unclear if she went back to her Florida home with her husband. She has also not made a public statement about the matter.

Stacey Dash is arguably best-known for her role as Dionne Davenport opposite Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd in 1994's Clueless. She went on to star in a number of other movies and television shows before getting into the world of politics in the 2000s. Dash became a Fox News contributor after switching from a democrat, who voted for Barack Obama in 2008, to a Conservative Republican in 2012. She started working with Fox News in 2014 after supporting Republicans and appeared regularly on the network until 2017. Dash known for her controversial opinions, which involved getting suspended without pay over some comments about Barack Obama, and ultimately led to the network's decision to not renew her contract for 2018.

After leaving Fox News in 2017, Stacey Dash got into the world of politics when she ran for congress. She ran for United States Congress in California's 44th district, which is located in South Los Angeles, near the Compton/Watts area and north Long Beach. While Dash insisted that a lot of people were asking her to run and said she wanted to, "free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality," her candidacy did not last long. The actress withdrew from the congressional race on March 30th, 2018, which was just a little over a month from first announcing her campaign.

Stacey Dash is 52-years old and has been married four times now. She also has two children. Dash has since gone back to acting after her brief life in politics. She has a few new projects on the horizon, including a part in horror movie The Dawn as a nun, and National Right To Life president Mildred Jefferson in a new movie about Roe V. Wade. She will more than likely release a statement about the incident soon. TMZ was the first to report on the domestic battery allegations.