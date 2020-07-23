Baby Driver director Edgar Wright has now lined up his next project, with the director signing on to develop and direct a spooky tale titled Stage 13 for Amblin Entertainment. Wright will also be executive producing the project, which is set to be based on a short story by Saturday Night Live alumni, Simon Rich.

Stage 13 will focus on the ghost of a silent film-era actress that has haunted a soundstage for decades. After crossing paths with a struggling director, the two form a bond and friendship, deciding to team up and make their mark on the world. The movie will be written by Simon Rich, who is also on board as a producer, along with Nira Park, who helped produce Wright's hugely popular adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs The World, as well as The World's End, and Baby Driver. Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, who produced Shaun of the Dead are also reuniting with Edgar Wright to produce Stage 13.

The man behind both the short story and the screenplay, Simon Rich, is a five-time Emmy nominee, who has published two novels and five short-story collections. The short story on which Stage 13 will be based originally featured in the author's collection Hits and Misses, which won the 2019 Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Wright meanwhile has several intriguing projects in the pipeline. Other than signing on to helm Stage 13, the director also recently signed on to direct The Chain, which will be an adaptation of the bestselling novel and comes courtesy of Universal Pictures. Jane Goldman will write the script for The Chain adaptation which tells the story of Rachel, who learns that her 11-year-old daughter has been kidnapped. The only way to get her back is to kidnap another child. Her daughter will be released only when that next victim's parents kidnap another child. If Rachel doesn't goes through with it, or if that child's parents don't kidnap a child, her daughter will be murdered. This is the titular chain, a terrifying and meticulous kidnapping scheme that forces parents to turn from victims into criminals.

It was also recently reported that Wright had signed on to direct Set My Heart to Five, which will be based on the upcoming novel by Simon Stephenson. The novel is set to be published later this year, with both the book and movie adaptation set to follow a character named Jared, a dentist living in small-town Michigan who is actually an android engineered with human DNA to look and act like a real person. Though he's programmed not to feel emotions, Jared finds himself crying after watching a classic movie. Confused by his newfound experience, he sets out to watch more movies to continue to feel.

This is all without mentioning the potential sequel to his hit movie Baby Driver. Wright is clearly intending to keep busy.

Before all of this though, we still have yet to see Wright's psychological horror Last Night in Soho, which is due for release on April 23, 2021. Following a young girl, who is passionate about fashion design, the girl mysteriously enters the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences. Last Night in Soho stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp. This comes to us from Deadline.