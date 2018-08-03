Stan and Ollie, which stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as Laurel and Hardy, is set to premiere in October of at the London Film Festival, where it will close out the weekend. Coogan and Reilly were first announced as the comedic duo back in January of 2016, but production did not begin until April of 2017. The first image of Reilly and Coogan as the iconic comedic team shows off just how well the actors resemble their real-life counterparts.

Stan & Ollie was directed by Jon S. Baird and it will close the curtain on the 62nd edition of the London Film Festival on Oct. 21st. The film was written by Jeff Pope, who had previously collaborated with Coogan on the Academy Award nominated screenplay for Philomena. Pope has said that Laurel and Hardy are his "heroes." Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly's transformation into Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, respectively, is truly amazing. If the performances are half as good as the look of the characters, we should all be in for a treat.

Stan & Ollie centers on Laurel and Hardy, the world's favorite comedy double act, who set out on a variety hall tour of the U.K. and Ireland in 1953. Diminished by age and with their golden era as the kings of Hollywood comedy now behind them, the tour ends up as their farewell. Despite the pressure of a hectic schedule, with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda), who are a formidable double act in their own right, the pair's love of performing, as well as love for each other, endures as they secure their place in film and comedy history.

Jon S. Baird recently spoke about how excited he is to have Stan & Ollie premiere in London, a city that was very important for to Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. The film highlights the friendship and love that the duo had for each other and is a tribute to their lasting influence. Over all, the director states that it's a love story between two old friends. Baird had this to say about the London Film Festival Premiere.

"I'm really proud to be able to give the film its world premiere in London; a city that's so dear to myself and I know was to Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. Stan & Ollie, at its heart, is a love story between old friends, who just happen to be two of the most iconic comedic characters in Hollywood's history."

Laurel and Hardy appeared as a team in 107 films, starring in 32 short silent films, 40 short sound films, and 23 full-length feature films over the course of their career together. Stan & Ollie focuses on the tail-end of their wildly successful career as a duo. London Film Festival artistic director Tricia Tuttle states that the movie is a "must see" for fans of film. With John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan on board as the legendary duo, the movie looks like it will be a hit. Stan & Ollie will be released in 2018 through BBC Films.