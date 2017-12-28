Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige said it best when he took to Twitter to wish Stan Lee a happy 95th birthday. In addition to the birthday wishes, he included the hashtag that reads, "So Many More Cameos to Come." Lee has had a cameo in every MCU project to date and has recently finished filming a few more that we'll see in the upcoming releases of Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Lee's cameos are often some of the most fun scenes in comic book history and they're all done with love, respect, and humor for the man responsible for most of the characters.

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo called Stan Lee a legend on the day of his birth while Don Cheadle took to Twitter to say, "happy born day, Stan!" Chris Evans also joined in on wishing Lee a happy 95th birthday as did Jason R. Moore. In addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld also took to social media to wish Stan Lee a very happy birthday, marveling (no pun intended) at Lee's stamina to keep going and thanked him for the memories as well. Mark Millar called him a hero along with thousands of Marvel fans from all over the world.

Over the past eight decades, Stan Lee has lived out his childhood fantasy on the pages of thousands of comic books, turning his youthful daydreams into a huge brand that today casts a Hulk-sized shadow over pop culture. When Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009, none of that going to Lee, it acquired the most valuable superhero library on the planet. Movies based on Lee's characters (he has created or co-created hundreds) have grossed over $21.3 billion worldwide, with TV shows, video games and merchandise adding billions more. And at 95, Lee is just getting started. Infinity War is going to see more superheroes on the big screen that has ever been seen before and Stan Lee will be right there in the middle of things.

Stan Lee has also appeared in several other big screen Marvel properties, including some of 20th Century Fox's X-Men and Fantastic Four movies, as well as Deadpool. It's likely that he'll get back to filming more cameos sometime in the next few months when Captain Marvel and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel begin production. It will be interesting to see how it all pans out now that Disney owns a large part of Fox in a deal that has turned the entertainment industry upside down, with a large chunk having Stan Lee's name written all over it.

Stan Lee is 95-years old and still accomplishing more than men and women half his age and doing it with a gigantic smile on his face. Lee is a legend and he knows it, so he doesn't need others telling him so, but it probably doesn't hurt either. You can check out some of the birthday wishes below, courtesy of Kevin Feige's Twitter account. Happy Birthday, Stan Lee!

The one and only! Happy birthday!! https://t.co/Xh4XxYx0Eb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 28, 2017

@TheRealStanLee happy born day, stan !!! — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 28, 2017