Late last week, a Los Angeles judge granted Marvel legend Stan Lee a permanent restraining order against a former business associate. The court filings shed some light on to what has been going on behind closed doors in the comic book legend's life over the last year, and it isn't good. Keya Morgan, a memorabilia collector, was allegedly trying to isolate Lee from his friends, family, and business managers in an attempt to get access to his massive estate. The court documents allege that Morgan was physically and mentally abusive to Lee and at one point even abducted him from his home. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently commented on Stan Lee's current situation.

In a recent interview, Kevin Feige discussed Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Stan Lee's cameos. While talking about Lee's cameos in the MCU, the interviewer asked for Feige's thoughts on the comic book legend's current state of affairs. Feige called the reports "sad," and mentioned that they're looking into ways to help Lee. He had this to say.

"It's very complicated, and of course we're always seeing what we can do about it. It's sad."

Stan Lee's wife, Jane, passed away a year ago and ever since then, his life has been put on public display through bizarre and sad stories. Reports of elder abuse as well as robberies, embezzlement, abduction, and other stories have come to light over the last several months. Fans were recently concerned when they saw Lee at a convention looking visibly worn down and weak. The fan concern was taken to social media with many claiming that Lee's handlers were mistreating him and not giving him adequate time for breaks.

As more of the reports surfaced, director and comic book super fan Kevin Smith offered to let Stan Lee come live with him. Around that same time, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to social media to share his thoughts on Lee's situation. Gunn expressed sympathy and also said that he would do whatever he could to help. He said.

"My heart is with Stan Lee right now. I hope he's okay. I've heard a lot of disturbing reports lately about his care and hope he can live these late golden years with the dignity and respect he deserves, surrounded by love. I'm always here for Stan in any way he needs me. Just let me know."

Stan Lee's situation seems to be getting better now that the judge allowed the permanent restraining order against Keya Morgan. Hopefully he will be able to get the care that he deserves from those who care about him and have his best interests in mind. While we wait to hear more news about Lee's situation, you can head over to The Daily News to read the rest of the interview with Kevin Feige and his thoughts on Stan Lee.