Marvel Comics legend and pop culture icon Stan Lee has been accused of sexual harassment. The 95-year-old Lee has been accused by anonymous women who worked in his home. The claims include groping, asking for oral sex and walking around naked in front of them. According to the source, "The owner at the nursing company has openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse that has been to the house. That got back to Lee and sparked this whole thing. It appears the owner, who has nursed Stan herself, eventually decided enough was enough." Here's what the source had to say specifically relating to what went on in Lee's home.

"Stan is an old man who has seemingly lost his way. He doesn't seem to care what people think of him, he's lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom. He uses the word p***y and f**k in their presence. He's also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it's unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan."

This report from the Daily Mail doesn't identify a single person by name, nor does it identify the nursing company in question. Stan Lee has denied all of the allegations. Lee's attorney has released a statement on the matter, calling the claims "false" and "defamatory". Here's what his attorney had to say.

"Various anonymous individuals have attempted to extort money from Mr. Lee based on false allegations, but when we have asked them to identify themselves and provide their full legal names and contact information, they have, not surprisingly, gone radio silent."

Stan Lee recently celebrated his 95th birthday and is credited with creating hundreds of characters, such as Spider-Man the Fantastic Four and Doctor Strange, just to name a few, that are now the subject of some of the biggest movies on the planet. Lee served as Marvel's president and editor in chief for many years and is credited as a producer on the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. His personal wealth is said to be around $50 million. According to Lee's attorney, those making claims against him are trying to extort him for money.

"Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong."

This is the latest in a string of surprising sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry, which started with the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall.

A different report from Page Six notes that Stan Lee is now said to be using a new nursing company, saying he's "polite, kind and respectful," in regards to his treatment of the nurses. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on this story are made available.