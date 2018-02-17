It's a strange time for Stan Lee at the moment. Marvel's Black Panther is turning out to be a monster at the box office, but the comic icon has been in the news for other reasons over the last few weeks. The 95-year old was recently accused of sexual misconduct by caretakers and a masseuse, who claims that Lee propositioned her for sex. Then, Lee discovered that $300,000 was missing from his bank account while somebody else bought an $850,000 house under his name. And now, the LAPD was called to his home to investigate assault and battery and elder abuse reports.

Stan Lee's house was surrounded by the LAPD on Thursday over a dispute with former bodyguard Max Anderson, who is a convicted felon. Anderson was reportedly asked to leave multiple times by Lee and his daughter, but he would not leave. Details are sketchy, but adult protective services were also called. Once the swarm of police showed up, Anderson reportedly left peacefully and without incident. In response to the incident, Lee has had 24/7 security to monitor his home.

Max Anderson was convicted in 2002 of domestic abuse and served a year in jail along with 3 years of formal probation. And then in 2010, Anderson was convicted of abusing his son, which added another 3 years-worth of probation in addition to court-mandated counseling. Max Anderson worked with Marvel master Stan Lee for a number of years and was considered to be the comic icon's right-hand man. He's also credited with starting Stan Lee Collectibles, which launched in 2004. It isn't clear if any of the missing money allegations have anything to do with Max Anderson at this time.

If all of that weren't enough, Stan Lee was recently briefly hospitalized for heart trouble. The 95-year old spent the night at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at the beginning of the month and was released in the morning. Lee brushed it off as a check-up and laughed about getting some extra publicity. He had this to say.

"All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great. I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital... I figured that a little check-up wouldn't be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity."

There has been no comment about the reports of assault and battery and Stan Lee's home on Thursday, nor has Lee. So, everything is speculation at this point. For now, let's stay positive in thinking that nobody was harmed, and everything went off without incident. As for the rest of the weird stuff going on in Stan Lee's life, that's for him to figure out. You can read the original report about the LAPD being called to Stan Lee's home for assault and battery and elder abuse over at TMZ.