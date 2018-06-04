Stan Lee has a big surprise for his fans in the near future. But it wouldn't be much of a surprise if we knew what it was or when it's coming, now would it? For now, all we can do is hopelessly speculate and wonder but rest assured, something allegedly exciting is in the pipeline and the Marvel Comics legend is eager to share it with the world.

Following some behind the scenes drama, the nature of which still totally hasn't revealed itself, Stan Lee recently regained control of his personal Twitter account. Since then, he's been very much the man we're familiar with and has been quite active. Over the weekend, he posted a video, thanking his fans for 1 million comments and questions he's received. Unfortunately, as Lee says in the video, he can only respond to roughly 900,000 of those inquiries. Toward the end of the video, he teases the arrival of something big, but wasn't overly forthcoming about what it could be. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I just want to thank my fans so much for still caring and for writing in and for making my day so joyous. And I want to let 'em know that, in the near future, we're gonna have a big surprise for them. I can't tell 'em what it is now 'cause it wouldn't be a surprise"

Now comes the speculation part. What on Earth could Stan Lee be hinting at here? There are a few options, in broad terms at least, to consider. The first, and possibly most appealing option for fans, is something related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe we're going to finally find out what the Avengers 4 title is going to be? Perhaps we're going to get some clue as to what the Phase 4 MCU slate is going to look like? That one is pretty unlikely, but the man isn't giving us much to go on here.

The other option is that maybe Stan Lee is announcing something on his own accord. Maybe it's going to be some sort of contest that fans can enter? Perhaps he's starting some sort of new venture, be it comic book or movie related? It really is difficult to say based on what little information he's provided us with.

It's been a rough year for Stan Lee. He's been dealing with people apparently trying to get a piece of his personal fortune, he's having to sue is former company Pow! Entertainment for $1 billion and he recently had two guys hold him up outside of his home at gunpoint. Even though we do have to wait to figure out what this surprise is going to be, it's good to see Stan Lee looking and acting like himself, given all of the recent rumblings of trouble going on in his personal life. The best option at this point would be to just keep an eye on his Twitter feed for updates. You can check out Stan Lee's Twitter video for yourself below.