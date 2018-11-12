J.C. Lee has confirmed that her father, Stan Lee, has passed away. He was 95-years old. An ambulance arrived at Lee's Hollywood Hills home early this morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Lee co-created Marvel Comics with fellow comic icon Jack Kirby in 1961, starting with The Fantastic Four and later went on to co-create some of the biggest characters in the comic world, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Iron Man, and The Avengers.

The last year of Stan Lee's life had been a bit rocky. Lee recently retired from doing public appearances, something that many fans think should have happened years ago. However, Lee loved all of his fans and was always around for them, often signing when he was sick or not in the best headspace. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Lee was the target of elder abuse and theft. Former business manager Keya Morgan, also a memorabilia collector, inserted himself into Lee's life and slowly began to isolate the man from his close friends, family, and business consultants. It is the belief of many that Morgan was "unduly influencing Mr. Lee and isolating him," which led to his firing in February of this year.

Stan Lee recently gained control of his social media accounts and talked with fans a lot through Twitter after the elder abuse claims and restraining orders were all put behind him. It was great to finally see Lee back to his old self. However, the talking with fans stopped pretty quickly, and Lee started to withdrawal from public appearances. As it turns out, he was battling some illnesses and most recently, pneumonia.

Stan Lee, aka Stanley Martin Lieber, was born on December 28th, 1922 in Manhattan, New York City. His mother gave birth to him in their apartment. Lee's parents were Romanian-born Jewish immigrants, named Celia and Jack Lieber. Lee has one younger brother named Larry Lieber. As a child, Lee was influenced by books and movies, especially ones with Errol Flynn playing heroic roles. By the time Lee was in his teens, the family was living in a tiny apartment in The Bronx, where he and his brother shared a room, while his parents slept on a foldout couch. A far cry from where Lee took his life after all of his success.

Stan Lee became an assistant in 1939 at the Timely Comics division of pulp magazine and comic-book publisher Martin Goodman's company, which later morphed into Marvel. Marvel branding really started in 1961, the same year that the company launched The Fantastic Four and other superhero titles created by Steve Ditko, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby. Marvel Comics became a force to be reckoned with and changed the lives of many people, including Lee. Characters that he helped to create are now the basis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is one of the biggest franchises in history. Stan Lee has made cameos in all of the MCU films and will more than likely be seen on the big screen for the last time in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which comes out next year. TMZ was the first to break the news. Rest in Peace, Stan Lee.