The directors behind Avengers: Endgame are working on a Stan Lee documentary. Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the filmmaking duo behind movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and the upcoming follow-up to that movie, have become an incredibly important pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They also happened to get quite close to Stan Lee over the years, and now they've decided to show their love to the late icon with their latest project.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have been making the press rounds as of late to promote the release of Avengers: Endgame, which finally hits theaters next week. They've been having to dodge questions left and right, as to not spoil the movie. But they recently revealed that they are working on a documentary project that will honor Marvel legend Stan Lee. Here's what Anthony Russo had to say about it.

"We love Stan Lee and I think it's incredibly special that Endgame will be his final cameo. We are fascinated by the life of Stan Lee and we are actually developing a little something that has to do with his work in the history of Marvel. But we are not ready to present it or talk about it yet. It's more of a documentary."

That's vague but potentially very exciting. Stan Lee is synonymous with the name Marvel. He co-created some of the most enduring characters in pop culture, alongside artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther and near countless others. Lee also was the public face of Marvel for many years, even before the movies took off and made the name one of the most recognizable in all of pop culture.

He also influenced a generation of creatives, such as the Russo brothers, who are working today. Sadly, Stan Lee passed away last November. As Anthony Russo mentions, Avengers: Endgame will feature Lee's final cameo, which only adds to the importance of the movie. It only makes sense that Marvel Studios would want to make a documentary to honor Lee's life. And why not have the Russos do it? They've done a lot for the MCU and clearly have a great understanding and love for Lee's characters.

For now, it's anyone's guess what form this documentary project will take. Could this be a docuseries for the Disney+ streaming service? Will it be an extended documentary feature on the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray when that ultimately gets released? Will it be a standalone, feature-length movie? All we can do is hopelessly speculate. Whatever this project ends up being, it seems to be in very good, capable and caring hands. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by India Times.