Stan Lee gushes about his fans in a newly-released video. The comic book legend sadly passed away earlier this week, and fan tributes have been coming in from all over the world. Lee touched the hearts of millions and helped to create an empire in the process. While Lee has talked about his appreciation for his fans over the years in many interviews, this video features him as he speaks candidly about his love for the fans before the interview even begins, serving as a final love letter to all of the Stan Lee fans worldwide.

The official Twitter account of Stan Lee posted the footage this morning. In one of his final recordings, "Stan the Man" gets emotional talking about how much he appreciates his fans and the special relationship that they have. It's not clear who posted the video on the account, but they had this to say about how it came to be.

"So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him."

Stan Lee left a big mark on the world, and he never took it for granted. He continued to make public appearances to meet his fans and reciprocate the love that they had for him. It wasn't until this year, when he was 95-years old, that Lee had to announce that he had to retire from the appearances. That's what makes this newly released video so special. He's just talking about how much he loves the fans. Lee explains.

"I love my fans. I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here thinking What's it all about? And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something. And I realize, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. That's the reason I care so much about the fans because they make me feel so great."

The annual San Diego Comic-Con took place over the summer, but Stan Lee was unable to attend, which is something that he felt bad about. He wanted to be out amongst his fans, shaking hands and taking pictures. He even released a message to apologize. Lee went on to talk about appreciating people that he hasn't even met. He had this to say.

"And there's something, if you think about it, wonderful about someone caring about you - as I care about them - whom you've never met. They may live in another part of the world. But they care and you have something in common. And occasionally you contact each other. But this business of fans I think is terrific, and I love them all."

It's almost too perfect that Stan Lee has the final say, and the final tribute, which isn't even about him. Instead, he makes it about the loyal Marvel fans. Watching the video might be a little tough for some hardcore fans or for the people that personally knew the man, but it is a proper goodbye in the form of a love letter. You can watch the video below, thanks to the official Stan Lee Twitter account.