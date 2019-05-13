Former friend and business partner of Stan Lee, Keya Morgan has been charged with multiple counts of elder abuse relating to his alleged treatment of the late comic book creator. In Los Angeles on Friday, a judge issued a warrant for Morgan's arrest for five separate counts of elder abuse, dating back to an incident in June of 2018. Despite his insistence that he's innocent, Morgan will soon have to explain the accusations against him to a judge.

This is not the first time Keya Morgan has made headlines over accusations of mistreating Lee. Last July, Lee's Legal team filed for a restraining order against Morgan. Court documents accuse him of mishandling over $5 million of Lee's money in addition to afflicting "severe physical and emotional injuries." Lee's lawyers also claimed Morgan attempted to isolate Lee from his family by moving him to an undisclosed location. Ultimately, a judge granted the restraining order, barring Morgan from having any further contact with Lee. "This is a witchhunt by his daughter and her lawyer against me because she cannot stand the fact Stan likes me so much," Morgan told TMZ at the time. "I will 100% prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false. The truth will come out."

As it would turn out, Stan Lee would pass away before seeing a resolution to the alleged incident with Morgan. In November, Lee died at the age of 95 after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles. According to his death certificate, Lee died due to cardiac arrest from respiratory failure and congestive heart failure. He had also been suffering from aspiration pneumonia, which may have contributed to his death. Immediately following his death, a gargantuan outpouring of support came from those in and out of the entertainment industry who all had love and respect for the legendary creator.

Lee was seen on the big screen just recently with a cameo appearance shot for Avengers: Endgame prior to his passing. Sadly, the Russo Brothers recently confirmed that this was the final cameo Lee had shot for his trademark MCU appearances. Still, there will be other ways to pay acknowledgement to the comic book legend in future movies, even if he can't personally show up in the movie. This could be done through the use of an image or some kind of reference to Lee. Of course, including him is even easier in animated projects, as a digital version of Lee could also be spotted in the Ralph Breaks the Internet as well. He might be gone, but Lee's fans and colleagues are clearly making sure he won't be forgotten.

Given the tremendous amount of love people have for Lee, it's unfortunate to see such serious allegations about his treatment in the months leading up to his death. After Morgan is arrested and heads to trial, we'll be learning more details about his alleged treatment of Lee. If Morgan is found to have genuinely abused him, fans are going to want to see him punished to the fullest extent of the law. This information comes to us from TMZ.