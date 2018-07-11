Stan Lee is now back in control of his social media accounts after not having access to them for the past few months. While it has not been confirmed, it's believed that Keya Morgan was in control of Lee's social media accounts. Morgan was just slapped with a restraining order and ordered to stay away from the comic book legend after many believe that he was isolating Lee from friends and family as well as physically and mentally abusing him. Morgan cannot be within 100 yards of Lee or his family.

POW! Entertainment released a statement today announcing that they and Stan Lee are back in control of his social media accounts, while also confirming that Lee did not have access over the last few months. Back in May, Lee's account posted a message that stated it was his first time composing a tweet all by himself. Over the next few weeks, Someone posing as Lee started to interact with Marvel fans more and more, even going as far as to compliment Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man. The POW! statement reads.

"To help Stan continue the tradition started with Stan's Soapbox, POW!'s social media team created and has for years solely managed therealstanlee Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as the Facebook page realstanlee, with Stan's participation and approval... But, recently access and management of the Twitter account was temporarily out of our (and Stan's) control. The situation has now been rectified. Stan Lee's social media accounts are once again being exclusively managed by POW! with Stan's participation."

Again, it has not been revealed that Keya Morgan was the one using Stan Lee's account, but many suspect that it's him, especially when looking at the timeline of events. First, it was curious that most of the followers on the account were deleted and Morgan was one of the only accounts that remained. Then, on June 10th, a few days before he was arrested for making a false police report, a video tweet came out that had Lee declaring that Morgan is his, "only partner and business manager."

Over the past year, there have been a wealth of stories that just kept getting weirder and more concerning about Stan Lee. Stories of stolen money, houses bought in his name, having his blood stolen to sell custom pens, police being called for elder abuse claims, and many more. The new statement from POW! makes it seem like things are finally getting back together. Hopefully, we can see Lee speak about all of this on his own terms soon.

Stan Lee recently dropped a $1 billion lawsuit against POW! Entertainment. Lee originally believed that POW! was using his name and likeness without his consent. However, POW! brought the lawsuit into question after all of the reports about Lee's life started to become public. The lawsuit has now been dropped and everything seems to be back to normal for Lee and his family now that Keya Morgan is no longer in the picture. You can read the rest of the social media statement at Stan Lee's website.