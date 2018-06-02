It's been a rough year for Stan Lee. The Marvel Comics legend was reportedly confronted by two armed gunman outside of his home in Los Angeles recently, one of whom claimed that Lee owed him money. Police arrested the suspects and officers report that one of the men who was arrested had been at Lee's property earlier that week. An LAPD spokesperson had this to say about the incident.

"Officers were called to a property on the 9100 block of Oriole Way at 7.30pm after reports of an assault. It was claimed that a suspect had a gun and was threatening. Officers detained two individuals that matched the description and an investigation is ongoing. Three units are still on scene including officers and detectives."

This is just the latest in a string of bad incidents for Stan Lee this year. In April, the police were called to his property when someone jumped the fence. In February, police were called upon to respond to claims of elder abuse against the 95-year-old, who still regularly makes cameo appearances in Marvel movies and appears at comic book conventions around the country. He was also accused of sexually harassing several members of the nursing staff who worked for him, accusations which were denied. An eyewitness on the scene, who requested not to be named, described the incident between the police and the alleged gunmen as follows.

"There was two guys standing outside demanding money, they were shouting,' the source said. There was a confrontation with Stan in front of his house, but Stan doesn't know either of them. One guy was saying 'I want my money.' But when everyone realized the men had guns everyone retreated inside. Stan's lawyer, business partner and a nurse were with him at the house. At some point the men took out their guns and were pointing them around so the police were called. It was crazy, the cops had their guns drawn and there were spotlights from two police helicopters, it was very scary and pretty intense,' the source said. The cops said, 'Put your hands up,' so the guys got on their knees and on the floor, they were handcuffed and they were put in the car."

Stan Lee is easily one of the most important figures in comic book history. His time at Marvel Comics spawned the creation of characters like the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Black Panther and many more. Many of his creations, who were brought to life with artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, would go on to become the subject of the biggest movies in Hollywood, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Fox's X-Men franchise. As such, Lee has become a very wealthy man, but that has brought with it a fair share of problems.

Aside from these unidentified gunmen, Stan Lee recently filed a $1 billion lawsuit against his for company Pow! Entertainment, alleging that two employees tried to steal his identity. There have also been reports of his daughter spending a great deal of his money and someone forging a $300,000 check in his name. Lee recently gained control of his own Twitter account and has been posting what were concerning messages, but is now using the social media platform on his own and has been much more himself lately, spreading positivity and his signature charm. This news comes to us courtesy of the Daily Mail.