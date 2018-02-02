Reports surfaced that Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital on Wednesday night, after suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat, but the 95-year-old was released from the hospital yesterday. The iconic writer responsible for co-creating some of Marvel Comics most legendary characters, revealed in a Skype interview with Los Angeles news station ABC 7 that he's doing fine. Here's what he had to say in part of his interview below.

"All I really want to do is tell you that I'm feeling great. I'm glad I spent that evening in the hospital. It did me a lot of good. Now I'm back home and looking for new trouble to get into. You know, he usual. I figured that a little check-up wouldn't be bad for me and in fact it turned out to be pretty good because it got me a lot of publicity. I didn't realize the whole world was worried about whether I was in the hospital or not."

The hospitalization came just two days after he was seen at the Black Panther premiere in Hollywood. Health concerns have hindered the Marvel legend's travel plans in the past, as he was forced to cancel two comic book convention appearances last year, and this recent health scare caused him to cancel an appearance at the Wizard World convention in St. Louis. Still, even at 95, he is quite active, still making cameos in Marvel movies and even predicting in September that the X-Men franchise would move back to Marvel, months before the Disney/Fox merger made that news official. Here's what he had to say to all the fans who expressed concern for his well-being after his brief hospital stay.

"It probably did my fans a lot of good. It kept me off their backs for the evening. But I'm feeling good now and I can't wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition. It's nice to know that somewhere in the world there are still people who care about what I say or do. And it's nice to know that somewhere in the world there are always people who are fans who care about what people do - the people they're interested in. And I think having fans is one of the greatest things. I can never say how grateful I am for it."

This also comes just under a month after sexual harassment allegations were made against Stan Lee, from a number of nurses who work in his home, although he has denied the allegations. It was also reported earlier this month that Stan Lee will have a cameo appearance in Todd McFarlane's upcoming Spawn movie. Take a look at part of Stan Lee's Skype interview with ABC 7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio below.