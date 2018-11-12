The world lost a true legend today as Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics and laid the groundwork for modern superhero stories, passed away at the age of 95. Lee reportedly passed away of natural causes. Those connected to the Marvel world, be it through comics, TV shows or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have come out on social media since the news broke to show their love and support for the late icon.

Stan Lee got his start at Timely Comics in 1939 before helping turn that company into what would become what we now know as Marvel Comics. Lee is responsible, in collaboration with other legends like Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby, for creating characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four, X-Men and many, many others. Marvel was purchased by Disney in 2009, ultimately leading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. As such, Disney CEO Bob Iger has close ties to Marvel and Lee. Iger had this to say in a statement about Stan Lee's Death.

"Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart."

While many comic creators are known by name to those who love them, Stan Lee had a larger than life personality and even up to his final days was very active with his fans and was a true voice for comics. Robert Downey Jr., who saw his career revived in a major way when he was tapped to play Tony Stark in the first Iron Man, took to Instagram to share his gratitude and pay tribute to the late Stan Lee.

I owe it all to you... Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark"

Virtually anyone who has ever starred in a Marvel TV show, movie or worked on a Marvel comic is coming out on social media to pay their respects. Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland, Evangeline Lilly, Letitia Wright, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy and many other stars of Marvel movies have shared their thoughts. Directors such as Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War), also paid tribute, as did artists and writers like Jim Lee, a Marvel legend in his own right. Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine on screen for nearly two decades, had very kind words for Stan Lee in a post made to his official Twitter account.

"We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine"

Seeing how many people connected to the Marvel brand that have come out already to pay tribute to Stan Lee shows just how wide-reaching his influence was. Few people can say they've had the impact on pop culture that he did and he is going to live on for many years to come. Be sure to check out tributes from those in the Marvel family below.

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Igerhttps://t.co/pLTKx1R0dFpic.twitter.com/Uj9fqHpZXg — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan#Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee#Wolverinepic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Stan...more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

.

#liveon#StanLeepic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnightpic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR#StanLee#rippic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Stan Lee's fun-loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy will keep him alive for generations to come. My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed.#StanLee#RIP@TheRealStanLeepic.twitter.com/EPST2GkNTu — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.



Now THAT’S thinking ahead.



Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 12, 2018

STAN LEE died a little while ago! We should all have been prepping for the eventuality, but it's still no less a shock to the cultural universe—especially to me because he was my mentor and we've stayed in touch more than 50 years! It's the END OF AN ERA! RIP, my old friend!!! — Jim Steranko (@iamsteranko) November 12, 2018

We met Stan when were were scrubs who snuck in to a party at comicon. He was as kind and encouraging then as he was when we met professionally years later. Thank you Stan for making us True Believers as kids and over and over again as adults. — philip lord (@philiplord) November 12, 2018

I am not going to be able to speak about this this morning, I can see that.



But under the persona, Stan Lee was a real human being. I met him three times and three times he told me something literally life-changing.



I hope everyone knows, he cared about us. That was no act. — GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) November 12, 2018

My very first professional comics gig was a variant cover that Stan signed every copy of. Hell of a way to enter the industry. An industry that #StanLee shaped into what it is today. An industry I love. Thank you, Stan. You’ll never be forgotten. #RIPStanLeepic.twitter.com/n4fsC3YGMy — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) November 12, 2018

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.



Thank you, Stan.



I love you, True Believers.



Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

I just heard the devasting news that our father Stan Lee has passed away. It’s with tears in my eyes that I type these words. Thank you, father for all the gifts that you gave us. May you Rest In Peace. Excelsior🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Bt2bLCC5gD — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee leaves behind a complicated legacy but no one can doubt the incredible impact he had on comics and the world of entertainment. Excelsior, Stan. https://t.co/ToQLN2RUdD — David Marquez (@DaveMarquez) November 12, 2018

"And now, until we meet again, may the blessings of Asgard be showered upon you!" - Stan Lee, Balder the Brave



Thank you for sharing your genius and your heart with the world, Stan. pic.twitter.com/uMjipTmyY6 — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) November 12, 2018

Some pics of Stan Lee visiting Marvel HQ in NYC, February 2014. pic.twitter.com/BjVbuwrmac — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) November 12, 2018