We lost a legend last year when Stan Lee passed away. The Marvel icon helped build what has become one of the most powerful entertainment brands in all of pop culture, largely thanks to the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, as Lee would have joked while he was still with us, much of that success had to do with people turning up in order to see his signature cameos in the movies.

Now, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed that they are putting together a behind the scenes look at all of the Stan Lee MCU cameos over the years.

Kevin Feige and the cast have been very busy making their way around the world to promote the release of Avengers: Endgame, which finally hits theaters this weekend. During a recent interview, Feige revealed that they're put this video together, which chronicles all of Lee's cameos in every MCU movie starting with Iron Man in 2008. Here's what Feige had to say about it.

"We've put a video together. We've never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it."

Recently, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that they were working on a Stan Lee project that was more of a documentary. It's quite possible, given how cagey they were about it at that time, that this video is what they were talking about. Kevin Feige made it clear that this video will cover all of his cameos, even one that wasn't used in The Avengers, which involved Captain America actor Chris Evans. Feige also talked a bit about what made Stan Lee so great, as well as a personal story about the late icon.

"The amazing thing is, just as you've all said, he said the right thing to the right person at all times. Every interaction was what one's dream interaction with Stan Lee would be... He left me a voicemail once, in 2004 or something. I'd never gotten a voicemail from Stan Lee, and I kept it for years until I think the phone disintegrated. But it was: 'Fearless Feige! Stan Lee here....' I listened to it over and over and over. That's what he was always like, always supportive."

It's unclear at the present time when or where we'll see this Stan Lee video. It's possible it could be released as a bonus feature on the eventual Blu-ray release of Avengers: Endgame later this year. Or perhaps Marvel will just throw it up on their YouTube channel one of these days. Either way, this should serve as a very nice tribute to the man who helped make Marvel what it is today. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.