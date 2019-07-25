Stan Lee may be gone, but he will truly never be forgotten. Outside of his immortality in the pop culture landscape via his creations such as Spider-Man and the X-Men, we've now come to learn that the city of New York is aiming to name a street after the late Marvel Comics legend. Should the proposal move forward, Lee will be further immortalized in the city that helped birth many of his most famous creations.

According to multiple reports, the New York City Council has approved a proposal to name a street in the Bronx after Marvel icon Stan Lee. The proposal suggests that a section of University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th Street be officially named Stan Lee Way. City Council member Fernando Cabrera brought forth the proposal. Cabrera had this to say.

"Stan Lee was a Bronx native who grew up in my district. Stan Lee was a creative genius who co-created iconic super heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Hulk, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Black Panther and more. Mr. Lee's amazing talent brought joy and entertainment to countless children and adults and he deserves to be permanently memorialized in his home borough, the Bronx."

This isn't a done deal, as New York City mayor Bill de Blasio still needs to sign off on the measure for it to become official. However, it seems highly unlikely that such a thing would be rejected. So, barring any unforeseen political red tape, Stan Lee will be a permanent fixture of the neighborhood he grew up in. And the city where heroes such as Spider-Man, Daredevil and Captain America call home.

Stan Lee passed away last year at the age of 95. However, his legacy is going to outlive him and, very likely, everyone else currently living on this planet. Lee, alongside equally legendary artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, created a multitude of characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Doctor Strange. Lee got his start in the business in 1939, but it wasn't until he published Amazing Fantasy #15 in 1962, which served as Spider-Man's debut, that everything changed. Lee, to put it lightly, changed the course of mainstream comics forever.

Further, in the last two decades, Stan Lee's co-creations have become the subjects of the biggest movies on the planet. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, to date, has grossed an astonishing $22.4 billion globally, with this year's Avengers: Endgame now holding the title of the highest-grossing movie ever. And that's not even counting the X-Men movies, which made more than $6 billion. Lee had a cameo in nearly every movie in the MCU, which is something that will be sorely missed moving forward. Hopefully, if this street proposal does get pushed through, the city of New York will put on a big ceremony to commemorate the occasion. This news was previously reported by NBC.