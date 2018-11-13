Legend is a word that is thrown out a lot as it relates to people of a certain status within the pop culture landscape, but it's safe to say that Stan Lee truly fit that bill as good as anyone ever will. So it's very true that the world lost a legend yesterday. The Marvel Comics icon passed away at the age of 95 of natural causes. The publisher that the man was so closely associated with for most of his career has shared a touching tribute video, honoring the beloved man we have lost. The video was posted with the following message.

"Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls. Please join us in remembering Stan 'The Man' Lee."

The video kicks off with a much younger version of the icon in 1968 with some footage from a TV pilot, with Stan Lee explaining his relationship to young readers that, especially fifty years ago, seemed forward thinking. The footage is plastered with various footage and photos of Lee throughout the years, much of it in his later years, during which, he still maintained his youthful and energetic spirit. Marvel CCO Joe Quesada, Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, President Dan Buckley and VP of Content Sana Amanat all appear in the video to share their thoughts.

Stan Lee began his career in comics in 1939 at what was then called Timely Comics. It wasn't until the early 1960s that he would go on to change the face of comic books as we know them, introducing grounded superheroes with real, human flaws, starting with Spider-Man in 1962, debuting in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15. Ever since that moment, Lee and the Marvel brand became synonymous with one another.

Working with other legends in their own right such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Stan Lee co-created some of the most enduring characters in the history of pop culture. Just some of his near uncountable creations include Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Daredevil and many more. In recent years, many of his creations have become the subject of the biggest movies on the planet over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's those movies that have further cemented Stan Lee's legacy as a titanic figure within the pop culture landscape. He's a man that was recognized the world over and, though he's now passed on, his legacy will endure. Whatever past Marvel has to look back on and whatever future they have in front of them is largely owed to what Stan Lee did and this video serves as a loving reminder of not only the creator, but the beam of positivity and great man behind that creator. Be sure to check out the tribute from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.