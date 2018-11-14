Jeffrey Dean Morgan slammed Armie Hammer's comments on celebrity tributes to Stan Lee. Sadly, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away earlier this week. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, and tributes to Lee began to spread like wildfire, and they're still happening, two days later. However, Hammer was not impressed with what he saw, calling out celebrities for posting selfies with Lee. He explains.

"So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself."

Obviously, Armie Hammer is free to have his opinion on the celebrity Stan Lee tributes. Some Marvel fans agreed with him, while others saw it a different way. Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan definitely saw it another way, and shared his thoughts on social media as well. Morgan did not mince his words and had this to say to Hammer about the death of Stan Lee and all the tributes where a celebrity shared a photo with the man..

"Looks like you found a way to use others' ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real asshat."

Armie Hammer's original tweet has since been deleted, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's. Luckily, nothing ever really leaves the internet, and some screenshots were taken. Stan Lee fans had a mixed feeling on the social media battle, but it seems that many more were on board with what Morgan had to say. Hammer did pretty much turn around the mourning of fans to make it about himself, which Morgan called him out on.

Armie Hammer never responded to Jeffrey Dean Morgan's take on his mourning critique, but he did respond to some fans, defending his position. However, there were more than a few people who agreed that sharing a selfie wasn't exactly about Stan Lee, and more about boasting that someone had met the icon and shared a moment with him. With social media these days, there are new rules about what's acceptable and what is not when it comes to sharing information. The main consensus, when looking at the responses, was that it's perfectly okay to post a selfie with a dead celebrity to mourn their loss.

Others have gone on to criticize Jeffrey Dean Morgan for being a bit of a bully, and that's their right. Whatever the case may be, it says a lot that Hammer decided to delete the tweet after Morgan trashed him publicly. It's a weird world out there, so be careful when you mourn somebody that you looked up to for most of your life. Check out the tweet exchange below, thanks to Perez Hilton.

