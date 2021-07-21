Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix, Will Wheaton and Corey Feldman were boys entering junior high school when they made Stand By Me. Keifer Sutherland was their on-screen high school bully. O'Connell recently responded to a "fun fact" tweet that's been well known among fans: To keep in character throughout the movie, Sutherland (who played John "Ace" Merrill) picked on his costars off camera. His Instagram comeback is a classic. ﻿"We can take him now. Anytime. Any place," O'Connell boasted.

Jerry O'Connell has come a long way since Vern. The actor was one of the crew of kids we fell for, for all their awkward growing pains, their vulnerability, and ultimately their courage on their quest to follow the railroad tracks to find a kid that got hit by a train. We saw him in a few TV shows through the nearly always cringe-inducing transition from child actor to adult.Then he knocked everyone out with a comeback roll that changed how we saw JOC forever.

In ten years, Jerry O'Connell went from buzz-headed, tubby and blubbering on the train tracks Vern Tessio to the 6 foot 2, muscled first draft pick Frank 'The Cush' Cushman in Jerry Maguire. He married Rebecca Romijn! He never looked back. His career is varied, but as much as people love his body of work, they love his charm and wit. The proof is in the pudding with his new appointed seat at the table for The Talk.

Everyone has enjoyed watching the Stand By Me underdogs navigate their unique careers, all heading in different directions. Some of us have even forgiven Kiefer Sutherland and can miraculously conceive of him as a good guy in recent rolls. Stand By Me captured the hearts of its 1980's audience, but its legacy still lives on 35 years later. We're STILL talking about it. It's a testament to Stephen King's storytelling, Rob Reiner's vision, and the stellar acting from the boys...And Kiefer.

Brownsville Oregon, where parts of the film were shot, even has Stand By Me Day every year! Local TV station KTVL announced its festivities. "It will be a smaller scale event due continuing restrictions and uncertainties, but some fun can still be had for the myriad fans of this well-loved movie," said volunteer Barbara Andersen.

"The main event is a self-guided walking tour of the film locations. By using a smart phone, visitors will be able to access additional information and videos about sites on the tour. To participate, check in at the Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave., and pick up a map. The museum and souvenir sales will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. Tours can take place at any time. Maps will also be available from local merchants and the Brownsville Art Center.

"Visitors may find a few picture cars sprinkled around and possibly come across some wandering minstrels singing movie tunes," according to organizers. The evening ends, of course, with a screening of the film in the evening. So if you're needing your Stand By Me fix, dig up your pennies, grab your cherry-flavored Pez, scale that fence and head to Brownsville this weekend! This was all covered at KVAL.com