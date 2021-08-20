Marvel's Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will be honored as part of this year's Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser, and will see the late actor's wife appear with comedian Anthony Anderson to give some comments. Even now, fans of the actor still haven't quite come to terms with the loss of such a gifted actor following his death from colon cancer at the age of just 43. Boseman has this week been heard for one final time as T'Challa in a voice performance he recorded just before his passing in Marvel's What If...?, which has seen fans once again remembering the actor.

This years' Stand Up To Cancer will be the seventh biennial televised event, and will air on various platforms in the US and Canada on August 21, 8pm ET, including live-streaming on some patterns. The charity made a tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in a statement, as well as bringing to the fore information on just much of a threat colon cancer can be if not caught in its very early stages, and even then, it is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

"Chadwick Boseman was fueled by purpose and sought to fulfill that through writing, directing, acting and activism. His breakout performance came when he slid into the weighty shoes of Jackie Robinson in 42, but it was in his next role as James Brown in Get On Up that would distinguish him as a leading man in the industry, receiving numerous accolades for his masterful portrayal. He then starred in the title role of Marshall, which followed a young Thurgood during a career-defining case. Boseman joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the African superhero "Black Panther" in Captain America: Civil War, before bringing the character to the forefront of his own solo film, Black Panther, which received critical acclaim, broke global box office records, and had a social and cultural impact felt around the world. The film received seven Academy Award nominations, including Marvel's first-ever Best Picture nomination."

"Boseman won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture alongside the film's ensemble. In 2019, Boseman starred in 21 Bridges, which he produced alongside his partner Logan Coles, through their shingle X•ception Content. Last year, he appeared in Da 5 Bloods, directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee, as fallen soldier "Stormin' Norman." In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a screen adaptation of the famed August Wilson play, Boseman starred as "Levee." His captivating performance garnered an Academy Award nomination and won the NAACP Image Award, Critics' Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as numerous others."

"Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the United States. Black people in the U.S. are 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it. With routine screening, colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and is beatable in 90% of cases when detected early. Stand Up To Cancer continues to fund colorectal cancer research and efforts to raise awareness about colorectal cancer screenings, early detection and prevention. During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, SU2C launched a new public awareness campaign to increase awareness and screenings in medically underserved communities."

You can see the on screen tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the Stand Up To Cancer event, as well as see his final T'Challa appearance in the current episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+