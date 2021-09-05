Stanley Tucci, the actor known for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America and The Hunger Games, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, although thanks to his treatment he doesn't believe it will come back. That doesn't mean the disease hasn't taken a toll on Stanley Tucci and put him through something he would not wish on anyone, especially considering his first wife died at the age of 47 after battling breast cancer in 2009. Tucci revealed in an interview with Vera magazine that he underwent "high-does radiation and chemo" treatment for a tumor at the base of his tongue which was too large to operate on.

"I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible. [Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time. I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

The actor appears in the September issue of Vera, and recalled how the Cancer treatment led to some tough times and he was concerned about how both diagnosis, the treatment and how it impacted his future would affect his family. "The kids were great, but it was hard for them," he said. "I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins' high school graduation." According to the actor though, the cancer is unlikely to return, meaning he can now concentrate on doing what he does best.

Tucci also discussed how the Covid lockdowns may have put a hold on many filming roles, but that didn't stop him making the most of the downtime. ""[Lockdown] ended up being OK. There was the horror and confusion of so many people getting sick and dying. I haven't seen my parents for two years. But I got a lot done." One of those things involved appearing in a video shot by his wife Felicity Blunt, which ended up taking Instagram by storm.

"I don't know what happened," he says. "It was so weird. I made this video and my wife told me to put it up on Instagram. All of a sudden it was everywhere and everyone was saying I was a 'sexy bartender'. I was like, 'Boy, people are desperate.' They were at home and the liquor stores weren't shut. "I've been around a long time, but people have never really seen me at home, so I think they saw a different side," he offers by way of more sober explanation for the clip's popularity. "I think they liked seeing someone trying to have fun during lockdown."

While lockdown has had different effects on different people, it appears that Stanley Tucci is one of those who took it by the horns and came out riding like a rodeo legend. He is soon to be seen in The King's Man, and has more of his CNN food series planned, and according to the actor, he feels in control of his life for the first time. "As an actor you go through so many ups and downs. There are so many periods where you're like, 'I have a house and all these children; how come I don't have a job?' Even at the start of the pandemic, I was like, 'Why am I still waiting?'" This news was revealed in Vera Magazine via The Hollywood Reporter.