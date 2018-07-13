Danai Gurira may boldly go where no Walking Dead star has gone before. A new report reveals that Gurira, who recently starred in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, is being eyed for a potential role in Star Trek 4, which will serve as a follow-up to 2016's Star Trek Beyond. She hasn't closed her deal yet and it sounds like the negotiations are in the relatively early stages. That said, this could be a potentially excellent addition to the upcoming installment in the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Star Trek 4 is one of two very different movies within the franchise that Paramount is currently developing. This one will definitely be in the same continuity as the last three movies and is set to be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Orange is the New Black). That makes her the first ever female director to helm a movie within the series. While much of what the story will center on is still under wraps, the story will possibly bring back Chris Hemsworth as the father to Chris Pine's James Kirk. Hemsworth made a brief but memorable appearance in J.J. Abrams' first Star Trek movie before heroically giving his life in the cold open.

The other Star Trek movie currently in development comes from Quentin Tarantino. The movie came about as the result of an idea Tarantino had, which he then pitched to Paramount with J.J. Abrams. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) was hired to pen the screenplay and, if all goes according to plan, Tarantino may actually direct it and it may be R-rated. This particular project appears to be in the earlier stages but Zachary Quinto recently indicated that the Pulp Fiction director would likely utilize the current cast, which adds an interesting layer to this new potential casting.

That's important because if Danai Gurira does indeed wind up scoring a role in Star Trek 4, it's quite possible she would also be part of the cast for Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie as well. That is, assuming she's playing a member of the Enterprise crew, or something along those lines. It's possible she could be taking on a villain role. If that's the case, it would likely be a one-and-done. Much of this is speculative since no details on her potential character have been revealed at this time.

There is currently no word on when Star Trek 4 will begin production, but things seem to be heating up recently. S.J. Clarkson was hired to direct the movie in April and now it looks like casting is actively underway. Star Trek Beyond may have been a bit of a disappointment at the box office, but it's a good thing Paramount didn't just hit the reset button, as it sounds like the future could be very bright and interesting. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.